A major permit has been issued related to the first tower underway at Paseo South Gulch.
The permit is valued at about $44.23 million, with construction of the 16-story Prima now on the eighth floor.
As the Post previously reported, Prima will offer 278 residential units, 18,000 square feet of Class A office space and 8,000 square feet of retail. The cost for New York-based SomeraRoad, which owns the Paseo South Gulch site, to undertake the project is roughly $128 million.
The building will have a main address of 620 Eighth Ave. S.
In addition, Paseo South Gulch will offer a second tower (to rise 20 stories and with details forthcoming), with the two buildings to feature a collective 620 residential units, 18,000 square feet of office space and 14,000 square feet of retail space.
The towers will join The Bill Voorhees Company Building and the industrial structure last home to the Downtown Nashville Antique Mall, with the latter now (or planned for) tenants Maiz DLV, Two Hands and GoodVets.
Prima will be sandwiched by the Voorhees and antique mall buildings while the future 20-floor building will be positioned behind Voorhees.
In addition, SomeraRoad plans a 30-story residential building and a 22-floor office tower to be constructed on an adjacent four-parcel 1.91-acre property at 714 Eighth Ave. S.
Construction of Prima, being overseen by the local office of Bethesda, Maryland-based Clark Construction, is tentatively slated to be completed by third quarter 2023. Nashville-based ESa is the architect. Full-scale work on the second tower is set to begin in early 2023 and is eyed for a 2024 finish.
Safehold Inc. and S3 Capital are the lending partners for Prima.
The Paseo South Gulch footprint is located within a node in which Pie Town and The Gulch overlap.
Brewery planned for building last home to Jackalope
A spring opening is being tentatively eyed for a brewery to take the Gulch building space last home to Jackalope Brewing Co.
The building, with an address of 701 Eighth Ave. S., eventually will be home to Marble Fox Brewing Company. Middle Tennessee-based John Eibl Sr., John Eibl Jr. and Andrew Brophy own the craft beer company, with the future brewery to be their first.
Eibl Sr. told the Post the team is now in the permitting process. He declined to disclose Marble Fox Brewing Company LLC’s lease deal with owner North Point Hospitality. However, he said the lease does offer some flexibility for both parties.
To the rear of the building in which Marble Fox will brew its beer, Atlanta-based development company Mill Creek Residential remains under construction on Modera Gulch, which is expected to be completed in 2023. That building will include a taproom from Asheville-based Hi-Wire Brewing.
12South building slated for boutique clothing shop
The 12South building last home to Fork’s Drum Closet has landed a high-end athletic clothing retailer making its initial foray into the Southeast.
Encinitas, California-based Vuori will operate from the approximately 3,190-square foot building, which offers an address of 2701 12th Ave. S.
A permit, valued at $360,000, has been issued to allow for the build-out of the space. Franklin-based Barnett Design Studio seemingly is the architect for the project.
Founded in 2015 by former Dolce & Gabbana model Joe Kudla, Vuori operates about 30 stores in 10 U.S. states, with one in London. The Nashville shop will be the first Vuori (pronounced “vee-OR-ee”) located south of Chicago, west of Boston and east of Dallas. About half the Vuori retail establishments operate in California.
Vuori officials could not be reached for comment regarding a targeted opening date.
Work continues at Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Work is set to start on the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown Central Building — part of a major overall of the campus located within the district from which its name derives.
The address is 2100 Church St.
A permit, valued at $2,195,000 will allow for the creation of vehicular and pedestrian entrance. Turner Construction is handling the job.