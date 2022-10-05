Roughly five months after paying $11.25 million for four Midtown properties, the owners are seeking a rezoning that would allow for a mixed-use building.
In May, Clear Hayes LLC acquired the property from Nashville-based real estate investor Mike Shmerling, as the Post reported via a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Now, and according to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the LLC is seeking the rezoning to mixed-use. The owners will go before the Metro Planning Commission on Nov. 10.
The document lists Kyle Marose as one of the property's owners. Marose, who could not be reached for comment, seemingly is a physician who practices at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
According to Metro records, three of the parcels offers one type zoning and the 1926 Hayes parcel offers a different zoning (thus, the rezoning request).
The local office of Naples, Florida-based Valbridge Property Advisors is referenced in the document.
Of note, St. Louis-based Subtext is now under construction on a mid-rise residential building to be located on a site adjacent to the Clear Hayes LLC properties (read here).