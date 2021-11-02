Local real estate investor Gilbert Smith has sold for $10 million the 4.38-acre One City site on which 10-story apartment building Haven at Charlotte is planned.
The new owner of the property is an LLC affiliated with New York-based real estate investment trust Safehold Inc.
Houston-based Guefen Development Partners will develop the site, which sits near One City and Interstate 440 and is accessed via a property with an address at 3025 Charlotte Ave. The just-sold property offers no specific address.
The deal is the equivalent of about $2.27 million per acre.
A Metro document notes Guefen has landed a $55.4 million construction loan for the not-as-yet-started project.
Metro property records are unclear as to what Smith paid for the two-parcel unimproved land. He acquired the property, which is extremely linear and is sandwiched between City Boulevard in One City (stylized as "one C1TY") and the Alsco Uniform building (see here), seemingly in 1973. Metro recently appraised the property at about $1.5 million.
As the Post has reported, Haven at Charlotte will offer about 530,000 square feet. It will feature 318 units total, with 252 one-bedroom and 66 two-bedroom. The above image suggests a nine-floor building; however, a document submitted to Metro notes 10 levels.
Taking part in the project are Nashville-based Gresham Smith (civil engineer), the local office of Raleigh-based Kimley-Horn (land planning and landscape architecture) and Houston-based EDI International (architecture).
Of note, Guefen Development Partners is undertaking with local real estate developer and broker Travis Kelty 11-story 299-unit apartment building Haven at The Gulch at 641 Division St.
