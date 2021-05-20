Groundbreaking looms in June for the Moore Building in Midtown.
Nashville-based developer David W. Creed Jr. and Atlanta-based Portman Holdings are teaming to develop the site with the 16-story mixed-use tower pictured above. The project, to be undertaken on a 0.76-acre site at 825 19th Ave. S. at the northwest corner of 19th Avenue North and Chet Atkins Place, is expected to carry a price tag of upwards of $120 million.
The Moore Building will feature 227,000 square feet of office space on nine levels and 8,500 square feet of ground-floor retail (with seven levels of above-grade parking garage and two floors of below-ground parking). Nashville-based Gresham Smith is the architect.
Mike Greene, who oversees development for Portman, told the Post permits are in hand and that Hoar Construction will serve as general contractor. Greene said he and Creed will be joined in the effort by Portman colleagues John Farmer, vice president of construction, and Travis Garland, national head of leasing.
"We are absolutely thrilled to be finally getting our first project underway in Nashville," Greene said. "COVID threw us a curveball last March when we were days away from starting. We felt at the time and still believe today that the only responsible decision was to pause."
Greene said construction will start with the same partners, lender, broker and contractor and with at least 90 percent of the same subcontractors.
"That’s not easy to do, and it is a testament to the hard work and optimism of each participant," he said. "This team is going to produce an excellent building."
Ragan-Smith Associates, a locally based engineering and land-planning company, and the local office of CBRE (which is handling marketing and leasing efforts) are participating on the project. Previously, the team had hoped to break ground by March’s end.
No tenants have been announced to date.
The Moore, which will offer floor plates of about 27,500 square feet, will be located near similar-sized buildings Adelicia, The Morris and Kenect Nashville.
