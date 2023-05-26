Screen Shot 2023-05-25 at 4.39.35 PM.png
Courtesy of The Goddard School

Nashville Yards owner and developer Southwest Value Partners has announced that early childhood education provider The Goddard School will be a tenant in the project’s future office tower to be anchored by Pinnacle Financial Partners.

According to a release, The Goddard School of Nashville Yards is slated to open in spring 2025 and will enroll approximately 250 children from ages six weeks to 6 years old. It is expected to employ about 50 teachers.

1645800126_PinnacleTowerMay2120233.thumb.jpeg.ef2c7a956c44d88aecd96f08ae2e3328.jpeg

The tower to be anchored by Pinnacle Financial Partners continues to rise at Nashville Yards.