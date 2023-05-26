Nashville Yards owner and developer Southwest Value Partners has announced that early childhood education provider The Goddard School will be a tenant in the project’s future office tower to be anchored by Pinnacle Financial Partners.
According to a release, The Goddard School of Nashville Yards is slated to open in spring 2025 and will enroll approximately 250 children from ages six weeks to 6 years old. It is expected to employ about 50 teachers.
The release notes The Goddard School will operate from a roughly 20,000-square-foot space that will span two levels and feature 15 classrooms, indoor and outdoor play areas, and train-themed design elements to recognize the Nashville Yards site’s history as a rail yard.
The Goddard School of Nashville Yards will be owned and operated by franchisees wife and husband Leisa Byars and Del McSpadden. The Brentwood couple owns and operates four other Goddard School locations in Middle Tennessee.
With a parent company of King of Prussia, Penn.-based Wind River Holdings, The Goddard School serves more than 75,000 students in about 600 franchised locations in 37 states and Washington, D.C. The Goddard School of Nashville Yards will be the 11th Tennessee location for the business.
“High-quality childcare is a critical component of the healthy and comfortable environment we are building at Nashville Yards,” Southwest Value Partners Managing Partner Cary Mack said in the release. “Leisa, Del and The Goddard School are the perfect partners; their commitment to the community and track record of success across Middle Tennessee is inspiring, and we share a common commitment to safety, health, and wellness.”
The Goddard School of Nashville Yards was represented by Brandon Hoop and Ben Claybaker of NAI Nashville in the lease transaction, terms of which are not being disclosed.
Southwest Value Partners is co-based in Nashville and San Diego.
In addition to Pinnacle, law firm Bass, Berry & Sims will move its headquarters to the future Nashville Yards tower. The building will stand 34 floors and more than 500 feet tall once construction is completed. If operational today, the high-rise would rank among Nashville’s four tallest structures.
Belmont receives $1.5M state grant
Belmont University has been named among 40 grant recipients to receive funding from the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) through its Families First Community Grant Program — with the school having landed a $1.5 million grant.
According to a release, the initiative will award more than $95 million in funding to organizations providing services to support Tennessee families in need.
The Families First Community Grant Program was created through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Opportunity Act, passed and signed by Gov. Bill Lee in 2021 as an additional method to invest TANF funds into programs. The $1.5 million 2Gen grant from TDHS boosted the community impact of Belmont’s Family Wellbeing Program (FWP), an initiative established to develop services aimed at providing long-term benefits to low-income families and helping them move towards economic stability.
FWP provides services at Belmont’s Ministry Center, in addition to supplying food assistance through a shopping experience at The Store, a non-profit co-founded by Belmont alumnus Brad Paisley and his spouse Kimberly Williams-Paisley. The Store aids upwards of 350 families yearly and recognized its third year of operations in March.
“The social impact of this grant is seen in the lives of our participating families and their ability to access healthy food and services such as music therapy, financial planning, nutrition, and exercise programs along with mental health counseling,” Dr. Paula Gill, Belmont vice president of institutional effectiveness, educational innovation, said in the release. “This year, we will expand services to include workforce and youth development programs creating more opportunities for our neighbors.”
Made in TN opens at Nashville Farmer's Market
Nashville retailer Made in TN has opened Nashville Farmer's Market, the company’s fourth brick-and-mortar location.
According to a release, the store offers Tennessee brands such as Nashville Jam Co, Loveless Cafe, and the Nashville Candle Company. It has taken the space last home to Batch, a similar business.
The new Made in TN retail gift shop at the Nashville Farmer's Market operates from about 1,100 square feet within the market house and is located near Jeni's Ice Cream.
Founded in 2016 by Sarah and Ilex Pounders, Made in TN supports Tennessee makers, artisan products and specialty brands.
"We are honored and excited that Made in TN is joining our market," Darrell Lane, executive director of the Nashville Farmers' Market, said in the release. "By partnering with Made in TN, we have the opportunity to feature Tennessee-made artisan and specialty products while supporting small and local businesses."
Nashville Farmer's Market is located at 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. in downtown’s North Capitol district.
