Pinnacle Financial Partners has committed to a $10 million investment in The Housing Fund for the organization’s shared equity program of affordable housing.
According to a release, the money will fund home loans made to low- to moderate-income individuals and families in Nashville and Middle Tennessee.
This is the second investment Pinnacle has made in the program, after an initial $6.5 million commitment helped start the program in August 2011. The $10 million fund will go towards helping The Housing Fund achieve its ultimate goal of over 100 homeowners in the program.
“This is a very exciting day in the long-standing partnership between The Housing Fund and Pinnacle Financial Partners,” Marshall Crawford (pictured), president and CEO of The Housing Fund, said in the release. “This capital will help us greatly increase homeownership opportunities for African Americans and low- and moderate-income individuals not just in Nashville, but across Middle Tennessee. Too often, ‘affordable housing’ exclusively refers to apartment rental units, and that needs to change.”
Carla Jarrell, Pinnacle’s community reinvestment officer, said homebuyers in the program are required to provide only 1 percent of the purchase price, with 25 percent contributed by The Housing Fund and the other 74 percent coming from a Pinnacle loan. Once the homeowner is ready to move on, she or he can sell it only to another qualified low- to moderate-income buyer affiliated with The Housing Fund.
At closing, The Housing Fund gets back its 25 percent contribution at 0 percent interest. Any appreciation in value is split between the seller and The Housing Fund, who then reinvests that money back into the home by helping the next buyer with a 25 percent contribution toward their purchase.
Richards & Richards honored
Nashville-based Richards & Richards Secure Shredding has received the National Association for Information Destruction AAA Certification for data destruction services.
According to a release, the company remaining the only locally owned NAID AAA Certified data destruction company in Middle Tennessee.
NAID is a division of the International Secure Information Governance & Management Association, which enforces standards and ethical compliance for secure data destruction and records and information management service providers.
“With their successful completion of the NAID AAA Recertification process, i-SIGMA is proud to count Richards & Richards, LLC among the service providers who put data security first,” Bob Johnson, CEO of i-SIGMA. “It is no surprise that the leading data destruction firms are often the first to recognize the value of NAID AAA Certification, and Richards & Richards is a perfect example.”
Bowman Richards serves as owner and president of Richards & Richards, which began operations in 1987.
Stone launches Palmingo Pools
Local entrepreneur and marketing industry veteran Amanda Stone of A&M Agency has launched Palmingo Pools.
Palmingo Pools specializes in plunge pool installation process and, since the soft launch of sales earlier this year, already has contracted on 10 pools in Middle Tennessee, four of which are in the permitting phase and six in the design phase.
“When I first moved into my home five years ago, I was told that our sloped yard would make my dreams of a pool impossible, but I chose to see ‘what is possible’ instead of only ‘what is,’” Stone said in a release. “Once I came across a plunge pool, which can be installed in even the most challenging settings, I knew I had found a solution. Deliverable on a shorter timetable with a more agreeable price tag, a plunge pool is a magnet that draws in family and friends to enjoy time together. I look forward to sharing that experience with Palmingo Pools customers across Greater Nashville and beyond.”
Stone said that in Middle Tennessee, standard outdoor swimming pools take on average over a year to design and build and can cost upwards of $150,000.
Plunge pools, which combine elements of a conventional swimming pool and a hot tub, can be installed much more promptly. The full process of installing a Palmingo plunge pool — crafted from prefabricated concrete, converted shipping containers or stainless steel — takes five months, with much of that timeframe allocated for plans, permits and production. Plunge pools can be installed in challenging settings and placed in-ground, semi-elevated, fully elevated, or even built into a deck or rooftop. The ground preparation requires approximately two weeks, while the pool placement takes place in a single day.
Palmingo Pools offer a starting price of $70,000.
