An October groundbreaking is slated for a Green Hills senior living services building, to be called The Crestmoor at Green Hills and to be located on property once home to Tokyo Japanese Steak House.

An LLC affiliated with Houston-based Bridgewood Property Company owns the property, located at 3808 Cleghorn Ave., having just paid $9.65 million for it. The LLC acquired the one-acre site from a related LLC that paid $7.65 million for it in April 2021 (see previous image and read here).

