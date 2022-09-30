An October groundbreaking is slated for a Green Hills senior living services building, to be called The Crestmoor at Green Hills and to be located on property once home to Tokyo Japanese Steak House.
An LLC affiliated with Houston-based Bridgewood Property Company owns the property, located at 3808 Cleghorn Ave., having just paid $9.65 million for it. The LLC acquired the one-acre site from a related LLC that paid $7.65 million for it in April 2021 (see previous image and read here).
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Bridgewood has landed a construction loan, valued at about $88.1 million, from Bank of Texas.
Relatedly, a new image has been released and Bridgewood has finalized Crane Construction as its general contractor. Charlotte-based BB+M is handling design work, with ESa, a locally based firm, having previously undertaken preliminary design efforts.
Nashville-based Catalyst Design Group is overseeing land-planning and engineering duties.
As the Post reported in October 2020, Bridgewood is planning a 12-story building that will offer 191 (it had been 205) senior living residences, various amenities and a leasing space. The facility will include memory care, assisted living and independent living units.
Rising more than 100 feet, The Crestmoor will be one of Nashville’s tallest buildings of its type.
This will be Bridgewood’s first project in Nashville. However, the company, which focuses on the Texas market, owns properties in Memphis and Birmingham.
“Bridgewood is excited to be returning to Tennessee," Alex Pichon, Bridgewood vice president, told the Post. "We have been overwhelmed by the support and validation we have received from the Nashville community. The Crestmoor at Green Hills builds on 20-plus years of developing luxury retirement communities.
"BB+M Architecture and Crain Construction were selected for their outstanding reputations," he added. "We look forward to working with them to bring this project to fruition.”
Bridgewood acquired the property from Rochford Realty, which developed an adjacent site home to the Green Hills Hampton Inn & Suites hotel. Prior to Tokyo Japanese Steak House operating within the building, Mexican restaurant La Paz was a tenant. The Mall at Green Hills sits nearby.