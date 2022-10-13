Vanderbilt University Medical Center officials have applied for a Metro Water Department permit related to a 15-story inpatient tower.
As the Post reported in July, the project will unfold on the site of a parking structure and the 11-story Oxford House building, between 21st Avenue South and Medical Center Drive.
According to VUMC officials, the project — to be called the Link Building — could carry a cost of about $500 million.
The permit references 222,825 square feet of medical office space, 180 patient rooms and 575-square-foot coffee shop.
The construction, expected to begin this summer and last four-and-a-half years, will be the first significant expansion at VUMC since the 2009 construction of the Critical Care Tower.
The future structure seemingly will be called the Link Building. Vanderbilt University Hospital already operates at more than 90 percent capacity for most of the year, a release noted.
Construction of the Link Building will require the razing of the Oxford House building, a modernist structure that opened in 1961 and underwent some updates in 2018 (read here). The address of that building, though unclear with Metro records, seemingly is 1313 21st Ave. S.
VUMC will also add three floors (600 parking spaces) to its existing central garage, positioned to the south of Oxford House, as part of the project. That garage space and the future office building seemingly will offer a collective approximately 500,000 square feet.
New York-based Blair, Mui + Dowd, which has undertaken design work for VUMC, in the past, is the architect.
“Prior to 2020, our health system was already experiencing the need for additional capacity to care for critically ill adult patients,” VUMC CEO Jeff Balser said in the release issued in July. “The unprecedented demand placed on our people and facilities during the pandemic underscored the strategic importance for this new facility. This investment will position the medical center to better meet the needs of the increasingly diverse population we serve and strengthen our mission to improve the health of people throughout the region.”
Former Piggly Wiggly structure to be razed
A Metro permit has been issued to allow for demolition of the West End Avenue building last home to a Piggly Wiggly grocery store.
Nashville-based H.G. Hill Realty Company owns the grocery building and an empty adjacent structure, with the main address 2900 West End Ave. Included in the real estate holding is a large surface parking lot that runs along 29th Avenue North.
The Piggly Wiggly closed April 20 so that Hill Realty eventually can redevelop the site, likely with a mixed-use building. The company has not announced specifics, including architect, number of floors and start date.
Environmental Abatement Inc. will handle the demolition work, with the permit valued at $10,000.
Hill Realty has owned the three-parcel, 1.48-acre site since 1923, according to Metro records. The existing building was constructed in 1950s. Independent grocery stores operated in the building since 1970, using brands such as Bi Rite, Apple Market and Piggly Wiggly.
Hill Realty in 2021 filed a water and sewer capacity study with Metro. As the Post reported at the time, the document noted 36 studio units, 164 one-bedroom residences, 83 two-bedroom units, 18 three-bedroom residences, a swimming pool and 6,000 square feet of retail space.
Any future building would not rise on the sites of the structures accommodating, among other businesses, Indian restaurant Bombay Palace, fashion retailer UAL and Wilson Bank & Trust, as those are owned by non-Hill Realty entities. To the immediate north of the site sits a Fairfield Inn and Suites hotel.
"Our property located on West End is a highly desirable location at the intersection of 29th Avenue North and West End," Jimmy Granbery, H.G. Hill Realty chair and CEO, said in November 2021. "Pre-pandemic, we had a hotel deal that obviously did not come to fruition. We are now exploring all options with our development partners and have no signed deal to date. What we do know is that the site will be built on the existing land and to existing zoning with no requested changes or entitlements.”