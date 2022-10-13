Vanderbilt University Medical Center officials have applied for a Metro Water Department permit related to a 15-story inpatient tower.

As the Post reported in July, the project will unfold on the site of a parking structure and the 11-story Oxford House building, between 21st Avenue South and Medical Center Drive.

Link.png

VUMC Link Building
Pig.png

Tags

My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.