469 Chestnut St. art

469 Chestnut St.

 Courtesy of CIG, Studio M

The Metro Planning Department staff is recommending approval of a rezoning that would allow for construction of a mixed-use building — to offer a brewery — planned for Wedgewood-Houston.

Cincinnati-based development company CIG (Capital Investment Group) Communities is eyeing property at 469 Chestnut St. for a primarily five-story structure (six in segments) with 129 for-lease residences (previously planned for 151) and commercial spaces to be anchored by Braxton Brewing Co. The craft beer company operates locations in Cincinnati and in Covington, Newport and Fort Mitchell, Kentucky.

Tags

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.