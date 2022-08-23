The Metro Planning Department staff is recommending approval of a rezoning that would allow for construction of a mixed-use building — to offer a brewery — planned for Wedgewood-Houston.
Cincinnati-based development company CIG (Capital Investment Group) Communities is eyeing property at 469 Chestnut St. for a primarily five-story structure (six in segments) with 129 for-lease residences (previously planned for 151) and commercial spaces to be anchored by Braxton Brewing Co. The craft beer company operates locations in Cincinnati and in Covington, Newport and Fort Mitchell, Kentucky.
Studio M will serve as architect, with Nashville-based Fulmer Lucas as civil engineer and Kiser + Vogrin Design (which has a presence in both Nashville and Franklin) as landscape architect.
The team will go before the Metro Planning Commission on Thursday to seek the rezoning to specific plan from industrial.
CIG has the property under contract. The building will rise on a parcel with a nondescript structure home to various businesses. The property sits next to the building home to United Record Pressing (which would not be part of the project).
If approved, the project would unfold within Metro Councilmember Colby Sledge’s District 17.
Established in 1984 and privately held, Capital Investment Group has undertaken projects with a collective approximately 1.5 million square feet, including 1,200 residential units and 60,000 square feet of retail space, according to the company website. The buildings are located in Kentucky, Ohio and Florida.
CIG specializes in the acquisition and repositioning of rental properties, adaptive reuse of existing facilities, and apartment and condominium development. It currently has more that 1 million square feet of residential space and 16,205 square feet of retail space under development in multiple buildings.
Braxton Brewing, which was founded in Covington in 2015, began distribution to Nashville in 2017.
In other business at this week’s planning commission meeting, Boca Raton, Florida-based Mill Creek Residential will seek a rezoning to allow for its mixed-use three-building development eyed for a site located in The Nations and near Silo Bend and a future Metro greenway.
If approved (planning department staff recommends commission OK), the project will unfold on a 10.09-acre site hugging the Cumberland River at 1650 54th Ave. N.
The planning commission will also vote on a rezoning request (staff recommends approval) related to the proposed reinvention of a Salemtown property home to a small church building. The site is being eyed for a residential building that will target affordable housing for seniors.
