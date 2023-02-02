New images have been submitted to the Metro Planning Department related to a mixed-use tower slated for a Gulch property home to A+ Storage.
Houston-based Camden Property Trust is planning the project for 909 Division St. and on Thursday will go before Metro’s Downtown Code Design Review Committee to seek approval for the project.
In December 2021, Camden paid $36 million for the 1.99-acre property — 24 months after it sold for $25 million to Chicago-based LG Development Group.
Camden Gulch will offer 16 floors (about 240 feet tall), with 480 apartment units and 7,000 to 8,000 square feet of ground-level retail. The price tag is expected to be $250 million.
Will Smith, Camden vice president of real estate investments, told the Post in March 2022 that groundbreaking could commence first quarter 2023, pending Metro approvals and permits.
Nashville-based Hastings Architecture Association is designing the building, the exterior for which will primarily offer brick and glass. Hastings co-designed, with Nashville-based Manuel Zeitlin Architects, mixed-use building Terrazzo, which is located near the 909 Division site.
LG Development Group had planned a 16-story building to offer office, residential and parking components.
Camden will not need to appear before the Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee, as its property is located just outside the agency's nearest redevelopment district. The building will sit within Metro Councilmember Freddie O’Connell’s District 19.
Of note, Camden in June 2021 paid $185.1 million for Midtown mixed-use high-rise Element Music Row (located at 1515 Demonbreun St.). That price was the equivalent of a then-record $429,460 per residence.
According to its website, Camden Property Trust owns approximately 165 apartment developments with a collective 59,000-plus residential units. Founded in 1981, the publicly traded company reported revenues of about $1.04 billion in late 2022.
JLL arranges loan for apartment project
An image has been released and a loan has been secured to allow for the development of a West Davidson County property on which an affordable housing development is planned.
As the Post reported in December 2022 (read here), the Metro Development and Housing Agency finalized a real estate transaction valued at about $4.21 million and related to the deal.
Also involved in the transaction for the 23.5-acre site, with an address of 8121 McCrory Lane, was Nashville-based real estate investment and development company Elmington Capital Group. ECG paid $8.75 million for the parcel and multiple others — a collective approximately 1,066 acres — in July 2021. The purchase represented one of the largest local raw land transactions of the past few years.
Now, and according to a release, JLL Capital Markets has arranged an $18.82 million loan from The Amazon Housing Equity Fund for the construction of Harpeth Valley Apartments.
As previously reported, and according to various Davidson County Register of Deeds documents, MDHA finalized a land lease with Elmington Capital Group, which will undertake the development of the site via HV Land Co. LP. The project will include 251 apartments in six buildings designed by Nashville-based SV Design.
Harpeth Valley Apartments is part of a PILOT (payment in lieu taxes) program that will see an initial payment of $37,650 in lieu of property taxes after the project is completed. The payment will increase by 3 percent annually over the 10-year life of the agreement.
MDHA said the PILOT program was based on review of the site’s projected base year taxes, development budget, operating pro forma and debt obligations. The agency estimates this to be a tax abatement of approximately $525,500 for the first year the property is placed in service. With the project previously approved, MDHA’s annual tax abatement capacity was left at about $851,200.
At the end of the 10-year period, ownership of the property will revert back to Elmington (via HV Land Co. LP), as, legally, MDHA will own the land until that time (and following the recent $4.21 million transaction).
For the development, HV Land Co. LP landed three loans, with a collective value of about $59.27 million. As noted, Amazon is providing one of those loans as part of its $75 million effort to fund the development of area sites with affordable housing via loans with interest rates below the market average.
According to MDHA, all future units for the McCrory Lane project will serve renters earning between 40 percent and 80 percent of the area’s annual median income, with the project required to average 60 percent overall. MDHA considers any figure below 80 percent of AMI as “affordable housing.”
The JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory team that worked with Amazon was led by Senior Managing Director C.W. Early.
“JLL is proud to be working with Amazon to help effectuate change in these high-cost markets, and their capital allowed a project to get developed in tough times, creating 251 new units that will remain affordable for 99 years,” Early said in the release. “Without Amazon’s funding, this type of project is more difficult, and these restriction levels don’t make sense.”