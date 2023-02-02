New images have been submitted to the Metro Planning Department related to a mixed-use tower slated for a Gulch property home to A+ Storage.

Houston-based Camden Property Trust is planning the project for 909 Division St. and on Thursday will go before Metro’s Downtown Code Design Review Committee to seek approval for the project.

harpeth-valley-apartments-sm.png

Harpeth Valley Apartments

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the two publications, with TCP ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.