A prominent Pie Town property under contract to be sold seemingly is being eyed for a residential development with 715 units.
Located at 825 Sixth Ave. S., the downtown property offers a massive warehouse and is owned by a partnership affiliated with Nashville-based real estate company Green & Little.
A document related to water and sanitary sewer estimated demand and pipe capacity has been submitted to Metro Water Services and references 365 one-bedroom, 326 two-bedroom and 24 three-bedroom units. The local office of Raleigh-based engineering and land-planning company Kimley-Horn is listed on the document.
After previously reporting in September the 3.9-acre property is slated to be acquired, the Post has been unable to determine the prospective buyer.
For context, Nashville’s largest residential towers typically offer no more than 400 units. Given the size of the property, the future owner could be planning more than one building.
In 2016, the Post reported a major multi-building project — including a 40-story office tower — was being eyed for the site, which is located along the path of the Division Street Extension and within what some call Pie Town. That effort was later scrapped.
Chicago-based Smithfield Properties LLC was to have teamed with local entrepreneurs and real estate investors Aubrey Preston and Taylor Preston on the project, according to a press release issued at the time.
Vanderbilt University previously leased space in the 165,000-square-foot warehouse, which opened in 1965.
Previous marketing materials offered a listing price of $28 million, with the most recent materials offering no price. However, if the property commanded a conservative $150 per foot, the future sales price (based on acreage) would be about $25.5 million.
According to Metro records, the current owners paid about $1.2 million for the property, which hugs the inner-interstate loop, in 1993.
The owners have enlisted Charlie Gibson and Crew Johnston, managing director and executive director, respectively, with the local office of Chicago-based Cushman & Wakefield, to handle the marketing and sale of the property. Neither could be reached for comment.
Century Farms apartment development now more than 75% leased
Vintage Century Farms in Antioch is now more than 75 percent leased.
With a roughly $45 million price tag, Vintage Century Farms sits within the 4000 block of Cane Ridge Parkway in the development west of Interstate 24 from which its name derives. The development's two buildings offer 212 residences and 28 office suites.
Murfreesboro-based TDK Companies developed the site with the apartment buildings.
Kent Ayer, TDK president, said the Antioch area is “booming with a diverse population of working professionals. With the shifting attitudes toward working where at least some of the time will be spent working remotely, we are excited about providing some much needed office space to meet the needs of entrepreneurs looking for either full-time or part-time space.”
Dallas-based Humphrey & Partners served as the project’s architect, with local civil engineering company Catalyst Design Group also having participated.
Vintage Century Farms offers a 24-hour fitness center, a club room, a “resort-style” swimming pool, fire pits, garages and wine bar, among other amenities.
TDK, which uses the term “Vintage” for many of its residential projects, and have completed projects with a collective more than 10,000 units and a value of more than $1.2 billion.
Via Century Farms LLC, Nashville-based Oldacre McDonald owns the bulk of Century Farms’ 260 acres. The area is expected to include office, retail and residential buildings. Multiple developers are participating, and the Tennessee Department of Transportation will update Exit 60 on Interstate 24, which runs along the site’s perimeter.
Century Farms LLC bought the entirety of the South Davidson County site in October 2015 for about $5.54 million, according to Metro records.
