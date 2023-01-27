Nashville-based developer Ray Hensler and partner Stiles released additional images for their mixed-use project Peabody Union, with construction now going vertical at the worksite.

Online real estate publication CityNowNext.com (published by Nashville-based Robert Looper) first ran the new images and reported that Hensler and Stiles have enlisted locally based Ojas Partners to handle the marketing of the future retail and restaurant spaces (read more here).