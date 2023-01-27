Nashville-based developer Ray Hensler and partner Stiles released additional images for their mixed-use project Peabody Union, with construction now going vertical at the worksite.
Online real estate publication CityNowNext.com (published by Nashville-based Robert Looper) first ran the new images and reported that Hensler and Stiles have enlisted locally based Ojas Partners to handle the marketing of the future retail and restaurant spaces (read more here).
The updates come not quite one year after the development team closed on the $16 million purchase of the Rolling Mill Hill 4.57-acre property, with a main address of 30 Peabody St. and overlooking the Cumberland River. The seller was the Metro Development and Housing Agency.
The main Peabody Union tower will rise 27 stories and offer 354 residential units. In addition, a Class A office building with 251,000 square feet will stand six floors on the site. Also, the overall development will feature 50,000 square feet of retail. An overall price tag for the project has yet to be disclosed.
A fall 2024 completion is eyed, Hensler said.
Nashville-based Hastings Architecture has designed the buildings, with the local office of New York-based Turner Construction to serve as general contractor. Barge Cauthen & Associates (civil engineer) and Hawkins Partners (landscape architect), both locally based, also are participating. The columns for the building are not yet above grade.
Stiles Corp. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with Hensler having partnered with the company to develop the Gulch site home to high-rise Twelve Twelve.
Fisk offers updates for future residential building
Fisk University has released new images for a residential facility now under construction on the campus.
In August 2022, the university announced that it had secured financing of $33 million for both the building and a science facility — as the North Nashville institute of higher learning then topped 1,000 students for the first time since the late 1970s.
According to a release, work on the two structures is slated to be completed by fall 2024. Neither future building has been named yet.
The 300-bed residential building will carry a cost of about $20 million, with the science building to offer a price tag of approximately $13 million.
According to updated information on the Fisk website, the future residential building will offer approximately 74,000 square feet and will provide 54 shared rooms with bathrooms (216 student beds). In addition, 10 resident assistant rooms and one director’s apartment are planned. The building will include program activity spaces.
The ground floor will include a control desk and reception area, with the building to offer access control system and security cameras.
The building is being constructed on the west side of the campus near Dr. D.B. Todd Boulevard.
Pinnacle Constructors Group, a minority-owned commercial general contractor headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana, is the construction manager.
The local office of Prescott, Arizona-based Orcutt | Winslow is the architect for the residential building, with Nashville-based Bradley Projects handling design work for the science building.