Murfreesboro-based TDK Companies and Imagine1 Company of Nashville have released an image for and broken ground on Vintage Edge, a $47.6 million mixed-use building to offer 191 apartments and 17 office suites.
The building will be located at 5833 Nolensville Pike near that road’s intersection with Old Hickory Boulevard and less than one mile north of Lenox Village.
The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2022, according to a release.
Relatedly, and according to a Metro document, TDK has landed a $35.7 million loan with First Bank. TDK paid $3.4 million for South Davidson County property, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Nashville-based Centric Architecture has designed the five-floor building.
TDK uses the term “Vintage” for many of its residential projects and is also underway with multi-unit residential buildings in both Franklin and Destin, Florida.
Vintage Edge will feature electric vehicle charging stations, a Red Bicycle Coffee shop in the lobby and the private offices that can be used as full-time or part-time spaces. Businesses and individuals leasing office space will have access to all onsite amenities in the clubhouse, including conference rooms, fitness center and pool, according to the release.
Vintage Edge is the second joint venture between TDK and Imagine1. The first project, Vintage Station North in Mt. Juliet, began leasing in December 2020 and is billed as a transit-oriented development including a mix of commercial, residential and office space.
“The economy in Nashville and middle Tennessee continues to grow, and the Nolensville area is booming with a diverse population of working professionals who want a modern, convenient and comfortable lifestyle,” TDK President Kent Ayer said in the release. “By including both residential and office space close to numerous restaurants and shopping options, we are creating a unique mixed-use community.”
Matt Gardner, a partner with Imagine1 Company, said Vintage Edge will offer a “convenient location” for residents who want to quickly access downtown Nashville, Brentwood or Cool Springs.
Of note, TDK is undertaking a mixed-use, multi-building project at 4100 William Turner Parkway in the Century Farms project in nearby Antioch (read more here). The company paid $2.9 million for the property in early March 2020.
Murfreesboro apartment complex sells for $78.9M
American Landmark and BentallGreenOak have acquired apartment complex Parc at Murfreesboro for $78.9 million, rebbusinessonline.com reports.
Vestavia, Alabama-based Equity Resources was the seller.
Parc at Murfreesboro offers 359 apartments in multiple buildings and offers an address of 3237 Memorial Drive. It opened this year.
The property was 99 percent occupied at the time of the transaction, rebbusinessonline.com. reports. Rents start at $1,169 per month, according to Apartments.com.
Tampa-based American Landmark will also manage the property.
Global real estate investment management advisory firm BentallGreenOak is headquartered in New York City and is a part of SLC Management, which is the alternatives asset management business of Sun Life Financial Inc.
Work underway in Madison on The Yarra
A development partnership between Bruce Most and Matt Hoiles of ZMX Inc. and Brandon Plunkett of Forbes Plunkett LLC recently broke ground on The Yarra.
The future 69-unit for-sale townhome community will be located on a 7.7-acre site at 1022 S. Graycroft Ave. in Madison.
A release notes the first 27 units are expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2022.
The development team purchased the property in November 2020 for $1.5 million (read here), with financing provided by First Bank. Mark Deutschmann City Living Group at Village Real Estate is handling marketing and sales.
A release notes the development will meet the “growing demand for housing in the Madison sub-market, which is expected to see considerable growth in the coming years as home buyers are priced out of the increasingly expensive downtown core and the outlying East Nashville suburbs.”
