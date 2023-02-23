Ascend Real Estate Group has landed two permits related to the continued construction in Midtown of its 16-story mixed-use structure to be called 19th & Church.
The permits offer a collective value of about $100 million and will allow for construction of the shell of the building, to be located at 1815 Church St.
Ascend and Nashville-based architect Smith Gee Studio have designed the future building to offer 383 units and about 6,300 square feet of retail. In addition, the tower will offer a coffee bar, fitness center, yoga studio, entertainment room and about 6,000 square feet of retail.
The local office of Raleigh-based land-planning and engineering company Kimley-Horn and the local office of Mississippi-based Yates Construction are participating in the effort. Lincoln Property Co., which is based in Dallas but offers a presence in Nashville, will manage 19th & Church.
Ascend paid a collective $13.75 million for the then-multi-parcel Midtown site on which the tower is rising (read here).
Ascend is teaming with equity partner Wanxiang America Real Estate Group, with the team previously having secured $133.6 million in financing from New York City’s Square Mile Capital, according to a release. JLL Capital Markets represented the owners in that effort.
According to its website, Ascend has undertaken the development of about eight urban Chicago sites with buildings of six stories tall or taller. The tallest rises about 52 floors.
West End residential building razed
A residential building located at 3825 West End Ave. and across the street from Westminster Presbyterian Church has been demolished.
A trust, overseen by trustee Equitable Trust Company, has owned the 0.25-acre property since 2006, Metro records note. The trust seemingly involves relatives of the late Howard Werthan, a key member of Nashville’s Werthan family. The Joe and Howard Werthan Building located on 21st Avenue South at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center campus is named, in part, in his honor.
Members of the Werthan family also seemingly own an adjacent property offering a two-story traditional building called Jordan Court Apartments.
The building sits within Metro Councilmember Kathleen Murphy’s District 24. Murphy told the Post she has not heard of a proposed replacement structure.
Nearby, work continues on an exterior update to luxury condominium tower Rokeby (read here).
Westminster Presbyterian Church, construction of the bulk of which was completed in 1947, offers one of the city's tallest steeples and is framed by two massive magnolia trees.
