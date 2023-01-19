Boca Raton, Florida-based development company Mill Creek has landed a roughly $113.35 million loan — from a high-profile Japanese financial institution — related to its planned mixed-use building Modera SoBro.
The loan, provided by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, follows Mill Creek’s having paid $35 million for the downtown property, once home to Nashville Brewing Company, on which the project will unfold.
The 3.89-acre property offers an address of 825 Sixth Ave. S., with the site including a massive warehouse and located near craft beer business Tennessee Brew Works.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank is the main operating company for Tokyo-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. SMTB ranks among the world’s 70 largest financial institutions, with total assets of about $550 billion in 2021, according to the April 2022 S&P Global Market Intelligence report of world’s 100 largest banks.
Mill Creek officials told the Post the company hopes to have the warehouse on the site razed by March and start construction soon thereafter.
Modera SoBro will offer two large-scale buildings. One will feature 2,500 square feet of retail and front Sixth Avenue at Division Street. That building will rise approximately seven stories, with the other (phase two) to stand 11 floors and sit next to the inner-interstate loop. The buildings will offer a collective 713 apartments and 740 parking spaces within a structured garage.
The Metro Planning Department Downtown Code Design Review Committee in 2022 approved Mill Creek’s request for the project’s concept plan and a modification to the step-back of the future building. The site plan has also been approved.
The architect is Atlanta-based Cooper Cary. The local office of Raleigh-based Kimley-Horn is handling land-planning and engineering duties. Hawkins Partners, which is locally based, is the landscape architect.
Mill Creek, for which Luca Barber serves as Nashville-based managing director, remains under construction locally with Modera Gulch, Modera McGavock and Modera Germantown.
Sitting on a site on which SoBro and Pie Town overlap, the property has a history of sorts. In 2016, the Post reported a major multi-building project — including a 40-story office tower — was being eyed for the site, which is located along the path of the Division Street Extension and within an area in which SoBro and Pie Town overlap. The site hugs the inner-interstate loop.
Previously, Chicago-based Smithfield Properties LLC was to have teamed with local entrepreneurs and real estate investors Aubrey Preston and Taylor Preston on the project, according to a press release issued at the time.
The former Nashville Brewing Company facility sat where the warehouse is. A marker is located across the street and where the brewery's cellars were (and still are), according to Scott Mertie, who jump-started the beer brand a few years ago. NBC later became William Gerst Brewing Company and is now brewed as Nashville Brewing Company at the Blackstone Brewing Co. facility in North Nashville.
Vanderbilt University once leased space in the 165,000-square-foot warehouse, which opened in 1965.
Work continues on South Davidson County townhomes
Ardent Development is targeting a June start of presales for its under-construction 94-unit gated townhome development in South Nashville’s Glencliff area.
According to a release, work on Noble Place is unfolding on a site located near the Thompson Lane and Interstate 24 intersection, an area that has seen “very little new residential development.” The address is 3134 Glencliff Road.
The release notes with the first units are expected to be delivered in November. Prices start in the $400,000s.
Noble Place will offer two-story units with “high-quality upgrades and finishes.” The townhome units will range in size from 1,600 to 2,000 square feet and offer four floor plans, which include either a one- or two-car garage. In addition, the development will feature a two-acre park and walking trails.
“This is a great location for families and those who want to be in the heart of Nashville,” Jody Roberts, one of the lead developers of Ardent Development, said in the release.
This is the second Greater Nashville townhome development for Ardent Development, which Roberts founded with Joe Brooks and Brent Smith. The first was Noble Park in Gallatin, the units for which are fully sold (read here).
Ardent is also planning to build Noble Heights, a 66-unit short-term rental development to be located in North Davidson County.
Rock Block Flats developer Giarratana secures $18.9M loan
A loan has been landed related to a distinctive residential project under construction within Midtown’s iconic Rock Block.
Nashville-based developer Tony Giarratana is undertaking Rock Block Flats within the 2200 block of Elliston Place, with the seven-story structure to rise behind the building once home to clothing retailer Smack and Japanese restaurant Samurai Sushi. Beloved dive bar The Gold Rush once also operated from the old-school masonry structure, the back of which has been razed as part of the effort.
Little Rock-based Simmons Bank has provided the loan, valued at $18.9 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Rock Block Flats will offer 30 apartments on five floors and a parking garage with a lift. With a modest footprint, the structure will stand about 80 feet tall. Giarratana Nashville LLC is using locally based SV Design to handle architectural work.
The addresses of the property are 2201, 2205 and 2209 Elliston Place.
Via Ridgefield Properties, Marc Stengel, a long-time Giarratana friend and business partner, paid $2.875 million for the property in July 2020, according to Metro records. The Post reported at the time that Giarratana is expected to lease from Ridgefield the ground on which the seven-story building will rise.
Rock Block Flats (read more here) will not involve an adjacent surface parking owned by Hill Realty Co., the building once home to Obie’s and New York Pizza, or the structure accommodating live music venue The End.
With The End having joined recently closed live music venue Exit/In across the street, the segment of Elliston Place earned its "Rock Block" moniker in the 1970s and 1980s.
Giarratana Restaurant Group operates Elliston Place Soda Shop on Elliston Place (see here).