Boca Raton, Florida-based development company Mill Creek has landed a roughly $113.35 million loan — from a high-profile Japanese financial institution — related to its planned mixed-use building Modera SoBro.

The loan, provided by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, follows Mill Creek’s having paid $35 million for the downtown property, once home to Nashville Brewing Company, on which the project will unfold.

Modera.png

Modera SoBro
Noble.png

Noble Place
RB Flats.png

Rock Block Flats

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the two publications, with TCP ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.