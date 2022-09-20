Images have been released for a project underway on the 12South site last home to the buildings accommodating 21st Century Christian Publishing Company and Bookstore.

Nashville-based Laulima Development LLC is undertaking the project, which will include a two-story commercial building expected to offer retail businesses and restaurants. The 0.95-acre site is located between Paris and Dallas avenues with an address of 2809 12th Ave. S.

900 Second.png

900 Second Ave. N.

Tags

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.