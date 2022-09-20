Images have been released for a project underway on the 12South site last home to the buildings accommodating 21st Century Christian Publishing Company and Bookstore.
Nashville-based Laulima Development LLC is undertaking the project, which will include a two-story commercial building expected to offer retail businesses and restaurants. The 0.95-acre site is located between Paris and Dallas avenues with an address of 2809 12th Ave. S.
David Bouquillon, president of Laulima Development, said he has enlisted Nashville-based Manuel Zeitlin Architects for design work. City Construction and Fulmer Lucas Engineering, both also locally based, are the general contractor and engineer/land planner, respectively.
Bouquillon, who declined to identify any prospective tenants, said the building is expected to open in the third quarter of 2023.
Permits sought for North Capitol project near ballpark
Charlotte-based development company Proffitt Dixon Partners has applied for permits related to a mixed-use project eyed for downtown's North Capitol district.
The company will undertake the project — seemingly to be called Stockyards — on former State of Tennessee parcels for which it paid $32.52 million in October 2021.
With addresses at 900 Second Ave. N. and 1000 Second Ave. N. and located near First Horizon Park, the two properties offer a collective 5.93 acres and, due to previous demolition, no buildings.
According to a Metro Codes Department document, the three permits are for a six-floor building to rise at 900 Second Ave. N. It will offer 339 apartment units, some live-work space and a 400-space parking garage.
As the Post previously reported, Proffitt Dixon Partners has enlisted multiple architects (Owensboro, Kentucky-based Axiom Architecture, Nashville-based EOA and Nashville-based Manuel Zeitlin Architects) to design the building.
The future second building (at 1000 Second Ave. N.), according to a document filed with the Metro Planning Department, will offer segments with both six and 12 floors, along with live-work space. The number of residences is not noted on the document.
According to the document, the Music City Greenway will “sever” the two buildings, with the Cumberland Greenway running along their eastern segments. (Read more here.)
Proffitt Dixon developed the Germantown site of 249-unit apartment building Peyton Stakes and remains an owner of the property. The company also is developing a Wedgewood-Houston site (at 625 Hamilton Ave.) with a mixed-use building. In addition, the company owns a self-storage building located in McKissack Park near Midtown and off Charlotte Avenue.
