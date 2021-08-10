Indianapolis-based developer Sun Development and Management Corp. has taken another step forward related to full-scale work on The Printing House — A Tapestry Collection Hotel by Hilton, eyed for a late-summer groundbreaking in Rutledge Hill
The permit, which has been applied for, will allow for construction of the building’s shell.
Aakash Patel, Sun vice president of construction, told the Post in April the company will soon demolish the former, and still-standing, Johnstone Supply building at the southwest corner of the intersection of Third Avenue South and Peabody Street. The address is 501 Third Ave. S.
Sun, which will serve as general contractor, is not disclosing the cost to undertake the project.
The hotel (pictured) will offer 180 rooms and a corner retail/restaurant space at ground level. The building will rise 11 floors, with the Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee approving the design in April 2019 (see more images and read more here).
Sun Development, which paid $4 million for the 0.56-acre property in March 2017, has enlisted Nashville-based Civil Site Design Group to handle land development consulting, planning and civil engineering, and Indianapolis-based Ratio for architecture work.
Midtown apartment building to rise 11 floors
Details are emerging for a 304-unit apartment building Nashville-based development company Chartwell Residential is eyeing for a Midtown property.
According to a document filed with Metro and related to water and sewer availability, the building will rise 11 floors and offer 243 one-bedroom units, 61 two-bedroom residences and a swimming pool.
The seven-parcel property on which the residential building will rise offers addresses of 1601-1609-1611-1615-1617-1621-1623 State St. The parcels offer a collective 1.52 acres. A two-story modernist residential building (with 14 units) located at 1609 State St. and once home to the Gupton residential program will need to be demolished.
Chartwell will need to acquire the properties from John A. Gupton College, which purchased them at various times from 1991 to 2018 for a collective approximately $2.66 million. The college, which was founded in 1946 and focuses on mortuary sciences, operates from a building located at 1616 Church St. and is expected to continue operations.
The document notes Nashville-based Catalyst Design Group is handling engineering and land-planning duties.
Read more here.
Micro-apartment building opens in Wedgewood-Houston
Micro-housing building Martin Flats has opened in Wedgewood-Houston.
Nashville-based The Mathews Co. and Seattle-based Eagle Rock Ventures undertook the roughly $15 million project. The three-story Martin Flats building sits at 461 Humphreys St., roughly halfway between the May Hosiery Co-op and Diskin Cidery.
Martin Flats offer some residences spanning a mere 200 square feet and rents starting at $960 per month.
Nashville-based Hastings Architecture Associates designed the building, with R.C. Mathews Contractor having served as the general contractor.
Bert Mathews, president of The Mathews Co., previously told the Post that rent for Martin Flats — which offer 150 micro apartments and 1,783 square feet of commercial space — will include all utilities and Internet service. Each unit provides a bed, a refrigerator and a microwave. The building offers a community kitchen on each floor for those residents who want to undertake any significant cooking.
Read more here.
