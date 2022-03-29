Indianapolis-based developer Sun Development and Management Corp. has landed a major permit related to its The Printing House hotel, work for which is now underway in Rutledge Hill
The permit, valued at about $13.06 million, will allow for construction of the building’s shell.
The 11-story hotel building, for which a crane is being erected, will rise on the site of the former Johnstone Supply building at the southwest corner of the intersection of Third Avenue South and Peabody Street. The address is 501 Third Ave. S.
Aakash Patel, Sun vice president of construction, told the Post in a previous interview that Sun will serve as general contractor. The company is not disclosing the cost to undertake the project.
The hotel (pictured) will offer 180 rooms and a corner retail/restaurant space at ground level and will be part of Hilton’s Tapestry brand of independent hotels.
Sun Development, which paid $4 million for the 0.56-acre property in March 2017, has enlisted Nashville-based Civil Site Design Group to handle land development consulting, planning and civil engineering, and Indianapolis-based Ratio for architecture work.
See more images here.
Berry Hill apartment complex to soon open
Preleasing is slated for July for the units in a multi-building residential project nearing completion in Berry Hill on a site located near the Metro Nashville Public Schools headquarters.
The address of the site is 708 Berry Road, with the property home to two existing buildings. Atlanta-based Brand Properties is redeveloping the site with five new residential buildings, while seemingly altering an existing warehouse on the back side of the property. The residential buildings will offer a collective 314 apartments and be called 8th & Berry.
Atlanta-based Studio Architects designed the buildings, with the local office of Raleigh-based Kimley-Horn handling land-planning and engineering duties.
Of note, the soon-to-be completed residential development will sit next to Bransford House Apartments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.