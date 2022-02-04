Officials with the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville — the skyscraper nearing completion in SoBro — have announced they have surpassed $300 million in presales.
According to a release, co-developers The Congress Group Inc. and AECOM Capital also have seen the presales of all six half-floor penthouses for a collective $57.5 million. That figure is a record for a local residential building’s penthouses.
The grand penthouse has yet to sell and is offered, according to previous reports, for about $25 million.
The release notes that, in 2021 alone, $187 million in presales were conducted. The total dollar value of presales to date is $305 million.
Located at the intersection of First Avenue and Demonbreun Street, the 40-floor Four Seasons tower will include a five-star, full-service hotel with 236 rooms, a spa, multiple amenities (including two restaurants) and the residences.
General contractor AECOM Hunt topped construction of the tower in May 2021.
“To own a Four Seasons Private Residence in downtown Nashville is a generational opportunity,” Marie-Laure Frère, director of sales, said in the release. “Our building has established a luxury experience that was never before available in Nashville, and it has made downtown an attractive living destination for an entirely new market.”
As the building prepares for opening, key leadership hires have been finalized, including Richard Poskanzer as general manager and Brian Drab as director of residences. Drab relocated to Nashville from Four Seasons Private Residences New York Downtown.
Dean Stratouly, president and CEO of The Congress Group, said it is “tremendously gratifying” for the team to see the strong sale and “validate our vision.”
Berry Hill commercial building sells for $1.17M
A Berry Hill commercial building has sold for $1,175,000, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the 0.4-acre property, located at 2935 Berry Hill Drive, is an LLC seemingly affiliated with GBX, a Cleveland-based company that owns the downtown property last home to the Hermitage Café. According to its website, GBX specializes in preserving historic properties.
The seller was Patton Logistics Inc., which paid $670,000 for the property in late 2015, Metro records show.
The building apparently offers no tenant.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.