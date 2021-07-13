First Southern Mortgage Corp. has assisted Nashville-based development company Chartwell Residential in securing a $63.22 million loan related to future mixed-use project The Chartwell at Marathon.
This comes after Chartwell in March paid about $17 million for two Marathon Village-area properties on which the project will unfold, with a groundbreaking eyed by month’s end, according to a release.
The property is located at 800 14th Ave. N. and at 801 12th Ave. N.
To include residential and retail spaces, The Chartwell at Marathon (it had been called Union Brick) will carry a roughly $85 million price tag.
According to the release, Nashville-based First Southern helped close the loan, which Principal Real Estate Investors provided.
“Everyone at Chartwell and Principal are true real estate professionals and it was a pleasure working with them on this transaction,” Stephen Brink, managing principal of First Southern’s Nashville office, said in the release. “The competitive financing package offered by Principal was ideal for property ownership, and we were honored to serve as debt advisor to this stellar team.”
Chartwell Residential is led by Ben Schaedle.
The Chartwell at Marathon (one of the future buildings is pictured) will offer 388 apartment units (of which 24 will be live-work residences), 4,000 square feet of retail space and 10 townhomes. See more images here.
The Birmingham office of David Baker Architects (Amanda Loper) and Nashville-based Johnson Johnson Crabtree Architects (David Brown) are handling design. Catalyst Design Group (Jeff Heinze and Jack Parker) is overseeing land planning efforts. A general contractor has not been announced.
Anchored by Corsair Distillery and Marathon Music Works, among multiple other businesses, Marathon Village sits on the south side of the railroad tracks that The Chartwell at Marathon will address.
Belmont releases image of parking garage
Belmont University has released an image for the future parking garage to complement Caldwell Hall, an 11-story residential building under construction.
The primarily bricked-skinned facility will connect to the existing Thrailkill Parking Garage.
In November 2020, Belmont officials announced a fall 2022 completion of Caldwell Hall, simultaneously releasing a detailed color rendering of the future residential building that will carry a price tag of $98 million.
The 268,000-square-foot Caldwell Hall will house more than 600 students and will have a main address of 1303 Caldwell Avenue on a 3.7-acre site. Now rising on the south side of Caldwell, the structure takes design cues from the school’s nearby Tall Hall.
Belmont has enlisted Catalyst Design Group to handle engineering and land-planning duties. R.C. Mathews is the contractor and ESa is the architect. Each is Nashville-based.
Arizona company pays $22M for 66 county homes
An Arizona real estate company has finalized the $22.05 million purchase of 66 freestanding single-family homes in Davidson County.
This comes after Scottsdale-based Progress Residential previously paid $12.8 million for 39 homes within the county, according to Davidson County Register of Deeds documents.
The seller was an LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine.
The most recent deal is the equivalent of $333,333 per home.
According to its website, Progress Residential owns more than 48,000 single-family homes in 23 metro areas. Of note, the company maintains an office in Nashville.
The Post was unable to determine how many homes Progress owned in the general Nashville area prior to the recent deals.
