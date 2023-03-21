The Congress Group has landed three permits to allow for demolition of a handful of nondescript buildings on the Rutledge Hill site on which the Boston-based company plans a three-tower project to be called 2nd & Peabody.
Environmental Abatement Inc. will handle the job, with the trio of permits offering a collective value of $105,000.
The Congress Group in mid-2022 paid $35 million for the nine-parcel property, which offers about 2.08 acres and a main address of 521 Second Ave. S.
2nd & Peabody will unfold on a site bordered by Peabody Street, Second Avenue, Lea Avenue and Third Avenue. The site overlaps somewhat with SoBro and is across Third Avenue from the home of real estate firm Colliers.
2nd and Peabody will include 36-story and 32-story multifamily buildings and an 18-floor hotel tower. The orientation of the high-rises — with the hotel in the center — will yield about 50,000 square feet of open space running along Second Avenue (between Lea and Peabody Street) and a 4,500-square-foot public pocket park on Lea Avenue across from a Nashville Fire Department station. The larger green space will offer a playground, water features, a café and a bike shed.
The ground levels of each of the buildings will offer retail and restaurants to activate the green space.
Cube3 (which is co-based in Miami and Boston) is the design architect with Nashville-based Gresham Smith as the architect of record.
The Congress Group also developed a nearby SoBro property with a skyscraper that houses a Four Seasons hotel and residences.
The properties sit within Metro Councilmember Freddie O'Connell’s District 19.
EOA to serve as architect for MLS stadium-area project
Details continue to unfold related to a mixed-use project Nashville-based development company MarketStreet Enterprises is planning for a site near Geodis Park, with local architecture firm EOA to handle design work.
As the Post recently reported, and according to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, MarketStreet is eyeing the project for a 20-property site located between 2100 and 2220 Bransford Ave. and covering about 4.22 acres.
Now another document filed with Metro references EOA and offers images showing the project to feature two buildings.
The project is expected to offer up to collectively 700 residential units and 12,000 square feet of commercial space. Located on a Metro bus route, the site will be given bike lanes, the document notes.
The development is expected to include multiple buildings that could stand up to six floors and eight stories in some setback segments.
As the Post previously reported, MarketStreet will seek from the Metro Planning Commission a specific plan rezoning, with an April 27 agenda date scheduled. The local office of Raleigh-based Kimley Horn and Associates is handling land-planning and engineering duties.
The effort comes after MarketStreet earlier this month finalized the purchase of the remainder of the South Nashville parcels. The company spent a collective $15.85 million on the 20 properties in four transactions.
Accommodating 1950s-era brick duplex homes, the properties are positioned between the soccer stadium and Bransford on the east side of the street.
Nearby, MarketStreet is undertaking 445 Park Commons on a site located adjacent to Geodis Park at Fairgrounds Nashville. A 2024 completion remains slated, with the project to carry a roughly $123 million price tag.
The properties sit within Metro Councilmember Colby Sledge’s District 17.