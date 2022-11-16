Screen Shot 2022-11-15 at 3.03.51 PM.png

Holiday Inn Express

 Courtesy of SiLa, SEV

Demolition of the Louise Douglas Apartments on Elliston Place looms to make way for building to accommodate a Holiday Inn Express.

A permit, valued at $40,000, has been issued to allow for the razing of the three old-school masonry apartment houses — with addresses of 2221 Elliston Place and 114 and 118 Louise Ave.

Screen Shot 2022-11-15 at 3.05.29 PM.png

2221 Elliston Place

