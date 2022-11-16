Demolition of the Louise Douglas Apartments on Elliston Place looms to make way for building to accommodate a Holiday Inn Express.
A permit, valued at $40,000, has been issued to allow for the razing of the three old-school masonry apartment houses — with addresses of 2221 Elliston Place and 114 and 118 Louise Ave.
Elliston Hospitality LLC, which is affiliated with Nashville-based SiLa Developments, owns the property, having acquired it for $6.5 million in July 2019, according to Metro records. The LLC will redevelop the site (read more about the project here).
Designed by Nashville-based Southeast Venture, the Holiday Inn Express hotel building will offer 168 rooms on eight floors. It will be located across West End Avenue from Vanderbilt University in the general Midtown area.
Nashville-based Dem Tec Inc. will handle the demolition.
This will be the third razing effort this year for noteworthy buildings located on or near the so-called Rock Block.
Nearby, demolition is underway on West End Avenue related to future construction of GBT Realty’s The Sinclair on a site last occupied by Emma’s and Rotier’s, among other businesses (read here).
And in February, the Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown campus saw the razing of the former Mid-State Building, a modernist medical office building structure that anchored the northwest corner of 21st Avenue and Church Street since it opened in 1960 (read more here).
Nashville-based development company Giarratana (led by Tony Giarratana) is fully underway with construction of its Rock Block Flats nearby, with SEV having designed that future building, too (read here).
Holiday Inn Express Elliston Place will be affiliated with IHG Hotel group, owner of, among other brands, InterContinental, Regent Hotels, Kimpton Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo and Candlewood Suites.
Davidson County is home to seven Holiday Inn Express hotels. The one located nearest to the Elliston Place site is on Broadway downtown across from the Frist Art Museum.
Relatedly, Patel and his team continue work on a hotel project at the Music Row site once home to the iconic United Artists Tower. That project (read more here) is unfolding at 50 Music Square W., with the seven-story hotel (a brand for which has yet to be announced) to offer 132 rooms.
Trevecca-area property sells for $1.1M
A two-parcel property located in South Nashville and near Trevecca Nazarene University has sold for $1.1 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.