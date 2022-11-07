Permits have been issued to allow for the demolishing of four Vanderbilt University-area buildings — including the diminutive structure last home to Rotier’s — located at the West End Avenue and Elliston Place split and needed to accommodate high-rise tower The Sinclair.
The permits offer a collective value of $153,125, with Pleasant View-based Unique Restorations to handle the razing. The site's perimeter is fenced.
Brentwood-based development company GBT Realty will undertake the project.
The buildings to be demolished include the art deco structures that previously housed a Rite-Aid and a Smoothie King. GBT paid $8.1 million in December 2020 for that property, located at 2416 West End Ave.
Relatedly and in January, GBT paid $5.15 million for the Midtown buildings once home to Rotier’s (which faces Elliston Place as seen here) and Emma’s Flowers and Gifts.
That purchase came after GBT in November 2021 paid $2.61 million for an adjacent structure previously accommodating Joy's Flowers and, most recently, Gyros Kitchen Greek Cafe & Taverna. The address of that building is 2412 West End Ave.
As the Post previously reported, GBT is eyeing a groundbreaking for the 27-story The Sinclair, which will anchor the split, by year's end.
To be skinned in blue glass, The Sinclair will include residential units and ground-level commercial space and will rise approximately 375 feet. If standing today, the Gresham Smith-designed building would be the tallest in Nashville located west of 21st Avenue and would loom large over nearby Centennial Park. For comparison, the Gothic collegiate high-rise on the Vanderbilt University campus stands about 300 feet.
GBT recently unveiled high-rise ONE22ONE downtown at 13th and Broadway and Murphy Road development Parke West, with a combination of hotel, retail and residential spaces. The company also hopes to begin work by year’s end on mixed-use condominium tower Eden House for Green Hills.
Major renovations are slated for the Vanderbilt University Engineering and Science Building.
The building fronts 25th Avenue across from Hawkins Field and offers an address of 2414 Highland Ave.
A permit, valued at about $23.35 million has been issued for the job, with Messer Construction to oversee the effort.
Work on the VU Engineering and Science Building was completed in 2015, and the building incorporates elements of both traditional and contemporary architecture.
The building sits near two other post-2000-constructed VU structures (the Bronson Ingram Studio Arts Building and the Student Life Building) on the east side of 25th.
MDHA vote set for agency’s proposed residential building
The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee will vote on the concept plan for a 107-unit residential building eyed for East Nashville.
If approved by MDHA Design Review Committee, Fifth & Summer will be undertaken at 725 S. Fifth St. on property the agency owns.
The MDHA DRC deferred voting on the concept plan during its Nov. 1 meeting.
If approved and constructed, the six-story building will offer 65 one-bedroom, 38 two-bedroom and four three-bedroom residences, and be complemented by 120 surface parking spaces. The structure will be sandwiched by the four-story Barrett Manor building (at 510 Summer Place) and South Fifth Street. The Gerald F. Nicely Building, which houses MDHA’s main offices, is located one-half block to the east on South Sixth Street.
Nashville-based Gresham Smith is the architect. Win Engineering and Lyne (interior designs), both locally based, also will participate in the project.
The property sits within MDHA Cayce Place Redevelopment District and, as such, DRC approval is needed.
Fifth & Summer is part of MDHA’s Envision Cayce master plan, which was instituted in 2013 and seeks to overhaul the agency’s Cayce Place. Many of the projects either have been completed or are in various stages of design and construction.
