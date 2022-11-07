Screen Shot 2022-11-06 at 5.21.05 PM.png

The Sinclair

 Courtesy of GBT, Gresham Smith

Permits have been issued to allow for the demolishing of four Vanderbilt University-area buildings — including the diminutive structure last home to Rotier’s — located at the West End Avenue and Elliston Place split and needed to accommodate high-rise tower The Sinclair.

The permits offer a collective value of $153,125, with Pleasant View-based Unique Restorations to handle the razing. The site's perimeter is fenced.

Screen Shot 2022-11-06 at 5.20.11 PM.png

Fifth & Summer

