Charlotte-based Madison Capital Group has paid $6.3 million for approximately 14 acres of raw land in Century Farms and on which it plans a residential project.
As the Post recently reported, this will be MCG’s first development in the Nashville area. The company has similar projects under construction in the Carolinas, Virginia, Georgia and Florida. According to a release, Madison Century Farms (pictured) will include nine buildings (each either three or four stories) with a collective 266 residences.
The seller was an entity affiliated with Green Hills-based commercial real estate company Oldacre McDonald.
The property has a placeholder address of 0 William Turner Parkway. The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved.
Proposed Midtown mid-rise project back on track
Plans for a mid-rise residential building being eyed for Hayes Street in Midtown seemingly are back on track.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department in May, the project is slated to unfold on seven parcels with a collective 1.04 acres. The addresses are 1904 Hayes St. through 1916 Hayes St.
Shortly after that document was filed, a similar document noted a request for the rezoning to accommodate the project had been deferred indefinitely. Now, a newly issued document notes the rezoning request is slated to be heard by the Metro Planning Commission in late August.
A member of the Simmons family owns the property, with the individual previously having declined comment. The late Dr. H. Clifton Simmons III, immediate past president of the American Association of Dental Editors and Journalists and a one-time president of the Tennessee Dental Association, acquired the properties in two separate transaction in 1979 for a collective $380,000, according to Metro records. Simmons died in early 2019.
The owner has enlisted Nashville-based engineering and land-planning firm Civil Site Design Group to oversee the effort.
New transit stop slated for Hillsboro High site
The Metro Codes Department has issued a permit to allow for construction of a WeGo transit stop on the Hillsboro High School campus in Green Hills.
The permit is valued at $2 million, with Brentwood-based American Constructors to handle the job at 3812C Hillsboro Pike.
