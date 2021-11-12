Nashville-based H.G. Hill Realty Company has released additional images for the mixed-used project it announced earlier this week.
Relatedly, the company has enlisted Greg Coleman and Axson West of Nashville-based Southeast Venture to handle the marketing and leasing of the future development’s office and retail space.
Hill Realty is targeting a mid-2022 groundbreaking on the $93.5 million project, with the multi-building development to sit on a 3.58-acre site at 416 Jefferson St.
The project, to be called Hill Center Germantown, will offer 110,000 square feet of office space, 42,000 square feet of retail space and 568 parking spaces. Additionally, 20,000 square feet of residential to be located at the intersections of both Fourth Avenue North and Madison Street and Fifth Avenue North and Madison are planned. Similarly, nine townhouses to front Madison are slated.
Nashville-based Hastings Architecture is handling design duties.
Read more here.
Realtracs expands into Chattanooga, Memphis
Nashville-based Realtracs, which bills itself as the largest multiple listing service in Tennessee, is expanding service to the Greater Memphis and Chattanooga areas.
The goal, according to a release, is to become Tennessee’s first statewide MLS.
Realtracs has future plans to enter other Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and Kentucky markets. Realtracs currently has more than 18,000 users in over 1,700 real estate offices across Middle Tennessee and parts of Alabama, Georgia and Kentucky.
The expansion marks the first time Realtracs has entered markets with a competing MLS already in existence.
“We see opportunity for a more unified real estate marketplace across the state of Tennessee,” Realtracs President and CEO Stuart White said in the release. “We’ve worked hard to ensure our MLS provides the best experience, and our top-notch customer service is what really sets us apart. We believe we will eventually be the MLS of choice for all agents and brokers in Tennessee.”
Realtracs’ MLS provides users with the ability to perform statewide property searches, create customized reports, manage clients, view analytics and retrieve public records.
Realtracs users have access to free CE-accredited training courses, both online and in-person, and live chat is available six days a week. In addition, all Realtracs broker participants are automatically enrolled in Realtracs Rewards, compensating brokers for every closed listing on the platform.
Permit filed for future Pinnacle tower at Nashville Yards
A permit has been filed related to the future 34-story tower to be anchored by Pinnacle Financial Partners at Nashville Yards.
The master permit, once issued, will allow Nashville Yards developer Southwest Value Partners to move forward on what will be a high-rise with 650,000 square feet of office space and 28,000 square feet of retail space. As the Post reported in June, full-scale work is to start by year’s end.
Of note, the trapezoidal-shaped skyscraper would be the city's tallest, based on occupiable floors, if standing today. To be designed by Nashville-based Gresham Smith, it is expected to rise at least 575 feet. Residential tower 505, for comparison, stands about 530 feet.
The largest bank headquartered in Nashville, Pinnacle has been the anchor tenant at The Pinnacle at Symphony Place tower on Third Avenue South in SoBro since 2010. That 29-story tower is owned by Highwoods Properties and is home to several law firms (including Bass Berry & Sims and Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison) and accounting giant PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Read more here.
