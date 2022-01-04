A building located within North Nashville’s Buchanan Arts District has sold for about $2.67 million — 27 months after it changed ownership hands for about $1.84 million.
The new owner of the 0.46-acre property, with an address of 904 Buchanan St., is OnTheBuc LLC. That entity seemingly is affiliated with David Crabtree, executive vice president with Nashville-based real estate company Brookside Properties Inc.
The seller was BNA Buchanan Investors, which acquired the property in October 2019 and with which Crabtree had affiliation. At the time of that sale, the structure was home to four fashion-related businesses: leather-goods brands Emil Erwin and Annie Williams, footwear company Nisolo and salon/barbershop Holiday. It now seemingly accommodates photography business Van Leer Studios.
The seller in the 2019 deal was TN New Development 3 LLC. That entity took possession of the property via a transfer from Nashville-based Pichoslap Development LLC. Pichoslap paid $1.9 million for the property in November 2018, according to Metro records.
In July 2019, Nashville Business Journal reported Crabtree had sued Pichoslap, alleging unpaid construction loans totaling approximately $566,000. The Post has been unable to determine the status of that suit.
Crabtree oversees BPI Realty LLC, which invested in a project that yielded two-story mixed-use building Buchanan Point at 910 Buchanan St. near the just-sold property. Also nearby is the building home to Slim & Husky's Pizza Beeria.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the recent transaction.
