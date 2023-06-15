The North Gulch property home to the Eleven North apartment complex is slated to see a development that will yield three retail and residential towers and significantly alter the site’s greenway and interaction with the Church Street viaduct.
Atlanta-based Portman Residential and Washington, D.C.'s National Real Estate Advisors have submitted a multi-page document to the Metro Planning Department offerings details and multiple images for what seemingly is called Eleven N.
The document notes Nashville companies Hastings (architecture), Barge Civil Associates (land planning and engineering) and Hawkins Partners (landscape architecture) will participate in the mixed-use development.
The future towers for Eleven N will offer a collective 1,475 residential units, 40,000 square feet of retail space and 1,870 garage parking spaces. The site’s existing two Eleven North apartment buildings (which offer a collective 392 units) will remain, with the three skyscrapers to rise behind that pair on what currently is surface parking. The main address is 200 11th Ave. N.
According to the document, the tallest planned tower will rise 47 floors and 525 feet. If standing today, the skyscraper would rank as Nashville’s third-tallest building. The other two towers will stand 28 stories (313 feet) and 29 stories (311 feet), with the 47- and 28-floor buildings to share a podium.
The document notes Portman will seek height modification approval from Metro Planning's Downtown Code Design Review Committee so as to develop the site with buildings that are taller than currently allowed. No date with the DRC seemingly has been set.
In addition, Eleven N will offer updates to the site's existing Metro greenway and the Church Street viaduct, as the 47-story tower will be oriented to interact with the viaduct (both at its street level and below it) via an aerial pedestrian/cyclist bridge/ramp. The ramp likely will be the city’s first such structure involving its multiple downtown viaducts.
As the Post reported in June 2022, Portman and National Real Estate Advisors took ownership of the North Gulch property home via a quitclaim deed deal for which no dollar amount is listed on a Davidson County Register of Deeds document. Portman is not disclosing what it will pay for the roughly 10-acre, three-parcel property. The future buildings will encompass about half that acreage. As part of the plan, Hynes Street will extend into the property (from the west) and be lined with retail in the bases of two of the three future high-rises.
Mike Greene, a Portman senior vice president, told the Post a year ago that the project could require up to 10 years to be finalized (read more here).
With Highwoods and Tidal Real Estate Partners (formerly Flank Inc.) either undertaking, or planning to do so, multiple projects within the specific segment of the North Gulch bordered by Broadway on the south and Church Street on the north, Greene said in mid-2022 that Portman’s future development can provide improved connectivity to areas located to the north (Germantown, North Capitol and Hope Gardens) and to the south (The Gulch) of the site.
Portman remains underway with Ballpark Village in North Capitol near First Horizon Park and recently finished Moore Building in Midtown with local developer David Creed.
Eleven N will also be Portman’s second partnership with the Metro Parks Department Greenways and Open Space Commission regarding the city’s greenways system. Portman will upgrade the portion of the greenway that runs along Eleven North’s eastern border, in an effort to improve connectivity between the epicenter of The Gulch and North Capitol/Germantown.
TriBridge Residential, Stonehenge Real Estate Group and The Carlyle Group co-developed the site with Eleven North. Via an LLC, those entities sold in 2012 the then-just-completed apartment property to Chicago-based Mesirow for $58.75 million, Metro records show. Mesirow later quitclaim deeded the property to the aforementioned GEM in February 2020.
In March 2021, GEM paid about $5.36 million for a 0.99-acre parcel located to the immediate south of the Grainger Industrial Supply warehouse at 1021 Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Blvd. The future Portman project will include reinventing that parcel next to the warehouse one of the towers (called Hynes Street Tower). The document references a possible future reinvention of the Grainger warehouse site (which Portman does not own) with a fourth tower of 16 floors.
Long-time Nashvillians will recall the Eleven North buildings sit on a site that previously offered a large brick warehouse loosely called the Polar Ice Storage Building and partly owned by local developer Tony Giarratana. To pay tribute to that facility, Portman and the development team and designers seemingly envision two polar bear statues to be incorporated into the area to be located below the Church Street viaduct, the document notes.
Portman officials could not be reached for comment.