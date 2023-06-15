The North Gulch property home to the Eleven North apartment complex is slated to see a development that will yield three retail and residential towers and significantly alter the site’s greenway and interaction with the Church Street viaduct.

Atlanta-based Portman Residential and Washington, D.C.'s National Real Estate Advisors have submitted a multi-page document to the Metro Planning Department offerings details and multiple images for what seemingly is called Eleven N.

Tags

My position with the Post has evolved since 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and The City Paper, after which I worked with both publications. The City Paper ceased operations in 2013, two years after I was named Post managing editor. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post.