Environmental nonprofit Tennessee Riverkeeper has filed a lawsuit against local real estate investor and developer Ardavan Afrakhteh, claiming work done via a permit he received on an elevated West Nashville site has been polluting the Cumberland River.
Filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle Tennessee District, the suit contends contaminated stormwater discharges from work at the 4.75-acre site, with a main address of 3301 Trevor St., violate Federal Water Pollution Control Act regulations.
Specifically, Tennessee Riverkeeper, a nonprofit based in Decatur, Ala., contends that the contaminated stormwater yielded by work done by Afrakhteh (who seemingly conducts most of his investing and developing via Land Development.com) at the Sylvan Heights site has negatively impacted Philips Branch, a tributary to the Cumberland River.
Afrakhteh sold the property (also sitting in what some refer to as Sylvan Summit) in March 2022 for $15.5 million to an LLC affiliated with local home developer Baird Graham, with an agreement that Afrakhteh would oversee the land-planning and civil engineering work related to what will be the 64-home Sky Nashville (read here).
Graham, who owns Nashville-based home development company BGC Construction, told the Post he is no longer working with Afrahkteh.
“We’ll take the responsibility to get it cleaned up,” Graham said of the environmental troubles that Tennessee Riverkeeper contends Afrakhteh’s company caused. “My lawyers are still reviewing the lawsuit, and we’re going to work with the state on this.”
According to a document filed with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conversation, Graham is seeking to have Afrakhteh’s permit coverage, which is related to general site work and civil engineering, transferred to BGC Construction. Graham previously landed a master permit for the overall project, with no homes having yet been constructed.
The site work on the hill (some call it Howard’s Hill) has been underway since 2022, when the sale was finalized. Specifically, Afrakhteh has been getting the site pad ready for the home construction.
Citing federal regulations, Tennessee Riverkeeper is asking that the court fine Afrakhteh the maximum allowable monetary figure per violation per day. Barry Sulkin, a former Tennessee Department of Environment and Conversation chief of enforcement for water pollution, is a consultant for the nonprofit. Beth Alexander of Pepper Law and Mark Martin (Tennessee Riverkeeper staff attorney) are providing legal counsel.
The permit held by Afrakhteh, who could not be reached for comment, allows for non-polluted stormwater to be discharged from the site. However, Tennessee Riverkeeper claims he has failed to take sufficient action to treat and contain, specifically, the contaminants (for example, mud, gravel, litter, oil, plastic, etc.) from that stormwater and generated by the work.
“Developments are profitable,” David Whiteside, Tennessee Riverkeeper founder and executive director, said in the release. “They do not need government subsidies, and they certainly do not deserve a pass from complying with the law. And in this case the pollution is running through a park amid public housing (the Metro Development and Housing Agency’s Preston Taylor Homes), impacting a disadvantaged population that typically cannot take on such an issue.”
Tennessee Riverkeeper is expected to give BGC Construction a 60-day notice to allow state or federal agencies a chance to take action or to allow BGC a chance to rectify the issue. The permit transfer to Graham has yet to be finalized. Graham, a native Nashvillian, said BGC Construction (which has built approximately 150 homes since 2006) will soon rectify the situation.
Afrakhteh garnered headlines in 2015 when he paid $2.4 million for the 1912 Broadway site in Midtown known at the time as accommodating the J&J's Market and Café building and, later, $3.3 million for the Noshville building. Afrakhteh said he planned to redevelop the site with a mixed-use tower. However, that effort never materialized and he decided to sell to Vanderbilt University for $13.25 million.
In addition, and also in 2015, Afrakhteh eyed a Brentwood-area site for a six-story 100-room hotel, an undertaking he would later nix.