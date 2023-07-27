Environmental nonprofit Tennessee Riverkeeper has filed a lawsuit against local real estate investor and developer Ardavan Afrakhteh, claiming work done via a permit he received on an elevated West Nashville site has been polluting the Cumberland River.

The Sky Nashville site as seen in early 2022

Filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle Tennessee District, the suit contends contaminated stormwater discharges from work at the 4.75-acre site, with a main address of 3301 Trevor St., violate Federal Water Pollution Control Act regulations.

