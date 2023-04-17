A married couple known locally for their weekly evangelical Christian podcasts and work with The Bridge Ministry has paid $8.8 million for a RiverGate Mall-area commercial building.

Screen Shot 2023-04-14 at 3.36.57 PM.png

Candy Christmas (at mic) as seen in June 2021 during an event to address issues related to unhoused Nashvillians

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Candy Christmas and Kent Christmas, founders of nonprofit Regeneration Nashville, now own the Goodlettsville property. The address is 709 Rivergate Parkway.

Screen Shot 2023-04-14 at 3.37.57 PM.png

709 Rivergate Parkway

