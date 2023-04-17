A married couple known locally for their weekly evangelical Christian podcasts and work with The Bridge Ministry has paid $8.8 million for a RiverGate Mall-area commercial building.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Candy Christmas and Kent Christmas, founders of nonprofit Regeneration Nashville, now own the Goodlettsville property. The address is 709 Rivergate Parkway.
The seller was an entity that includes Donnie Eatherly, president of P&E Distributors Inc. That company seemingly operates from the building.
The Regeneration Nashville website offers livestreams, podcasts and an online store that sells Christian-themed clothing.
The Bridge Ministry garnered local headlines in 2021 for its work with unhoused citizens who were encamped under Nashville’s Rev. Kelly Miller Smith Memorial Bridge (Jefferson Street) near Germantown and First Horizon Park (read more here).
A spokeperson for the Christmases, who operate The Bridge Ministry in a warehouse located at 535 Brick Church Park Drive in North Davidson County, said the couple will soon announce their plans for the just-purchased building. The couple does not own the warehouse, and it is unclear if they plan to relocate their nonprofit operations to the just-purchased Rivergate Parkway property.
The Bridge Ministry bills itself as working to “alleviate the suffering of underprivileged children, the homeless, and the working poor by providing life-sustaining resources and a message of hope.”
Related to the acquisition, the Christmases have landed a loan valued at $6.16 million from Rancho Cordova, Calif.-based Five Star Bank.
Of note, the late L. Hall Hardaway Sr., who founded Nashville construction management firm Hardaway Construction, once owned the just-sold property.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
