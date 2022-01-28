New Orleans-based Key Real Estate has paid a collective approximately $12.45 million for 11 parcels located in East Nashville and on which it plans a mixed-use development.
Located within the Highland Heights neighborhood, the main property offers 6.43 acres and addresses of 1505-1603 Dickerson Pike. The other two parcels are located at 1612 and 1616 Luton St.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, and as the Post reported in March 2021, Key is calling the project 1505 Dickerson Pike. It will offer a collective 700 residential units and 20,000 square feet of commercial space. The project will involve two buildings, one of no more than five floors and the other topping out at no more than six levels.
Key, officials with which could not be reached for comment, has enlisted Dallas-based Humphreys and Partners for design work and the local office of Raleigh-based Kimley-Horn for engineering and land planning.
The site is home to property management company W.C. Company and a mobile home community that entity oversees.
Tony Ray Clouse was the seller of the main, nine-parcel property, having paid $120,000 for eight parcels in 1999 and $50,000 for the ninth in 2008, according to Metro records. Clouse owns multiple properties in Davidson County, including three on Gatewood Avenue, the street on which sits the Metro Development and Housing Agency’s Uptown Flats. That building, originally called Gatewood, was one of the first buildings constructed on Dickerson Pike since the road began garnering attention after the Great Recession ended.
Charlie Gibson, a broker and senior director with the Nashville office of Cushman & Wakefield, seemingly represented Clouse in the sale of the property for the owner. Rob Lowe, executive managing director with the Nashville office of Dallas-based Stream Realty Partners, represented Key.
Of note, Key Real Estate developed the SoBro site of high-rise building 805 Lea (read more here).
