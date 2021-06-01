New Orleans-based commercial construction company Palmisano has opened an office in Nashville.
Located at 315 Madison St. in Germantown, the new office is headed by Craig Floyd, Palmisano's regional growth leader. According to a release, Floyd has 23 years of experience in the construction industry. He is a graduate of the Virginia Tech University building construction program and recently joined the board of Junior Achievement of Middle Tennessee.
“While it is not lost on anyone that Nashville is a thriving business community, much of what drove our decision to expand into Nashville was cultural alignment and where we believed we could have the greatest positive impact,” Floyd said in the release. “We’re confident construction professionals seeking exciting career opportunities and the opportunity to make a greater impact will be drawn to our culture, team-of-teams philosophy, and true builder focus.”
The roots of Palmisano can be traced to 1950, when W.J. Palmisano Contractors began operations. The company pivoted in 2013 from a boutique firm focused on residential construction to a larger organization undertaking commercial work. Today, Palmisano is home to about 150 employees, with Wesley Palmisano serving as CEO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.