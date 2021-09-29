The National Cancer Institute has renewed funding for an alliance between Meharry Medical College, Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Tennessee State University to study and eliminate health disparities in cancer patients.
The partnership has received funding from the cancer division of the National Institute of Health for 22 years now, with the most recent grant to extend another five years. The money will be used to strengthen the existing infrastructure and capabilities of Meharry and TSU to engage in cancer and health disparities research within Vanderbilt’s Ingram Cancer Center.
The amount of funding was not disclosed. With it, the three Nashville schools will prop up a clinical trial focused on developing and testing strategies to reduce racial disparities in breast cancer mortality and two research projects on prostate and ovarian cancers.
“While we are proud of what our partnership has accomplished over the past 20 years, we still have much to do. We will continue to build capacity for cancer disparities research while engaging the community that we are so honored to serve,” Tuya Pal, associate director for Cancer Health Disparities at VICC and Ingram Professor of Cancer Research and professor of Medicine at Vanderbilt, said in the release.
Cumberland Pharma launches distribution method for rheumatoid arthritis drug
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has launched its rheumatoid arthritis treatment under the brand name RediTrex, which will offer the drug in pre-filled syringes.
The Food and Drug Administration approved the methotrexate injection in November 2019, becoming the Nashville-based pharmaceutical firm’s seventh FDA-approved brand.
RediTrex is designed for easy handling and dosing accuracy in patients with severe rheumatoid arthritis and polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis who have difficulty tolerating or responding to orally delivered MTX. According to a press release, the design increases efficacy and continuation rates while reducing discomfort upon injection.
“RediTrex is available in eight dosages and is designed for subcutaneous injection,” said A.J. Kazimi, CEO of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals. “The pre-filled syringes assure accurate and safe dosing and have an automatic retractable, extra-thin 29-gauge needle to reduce pain and the risk of needle sticks. They also have a large grip and concave plunger that allows patients with limited dexterity to self-administer the injection at a controlled speed. RediTrex provides these benefits while being less expensive than autoinjectors.”
