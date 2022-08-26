New images have been released and a new street has been unveiled related to mixed-use development Madison Station.
The updates come as Nashville-based real estate investor and developer Tyler Cauble and Matthew Taylor and Colin Brothers of Austin-based Artesia prepare to begin full-scale work in 2023 at the site, which has been approved for multiple buildings with a collective 3.75 million square feet, including up to 1,700 residences.
In April 2021, the three paid $18 million for the property on which Madison Station — to be an anchor of the fast-changing northeast Davidson County community from which its name derives — is unfolding.
Called Madison Station Boulevard and carrying a price tag of $12 million, the street will provide the main vehicular access within the 33-acre site fronting Gallatin Pike.
The existing structure on the site (long known as Madison Square) offers multiple tenants, with none to be replaced until later phases are undertaken. Many locals consider Garden Fresh Market as the anchor tenant of what is a fully leased five-building property (see here).
Smith Gee Studio and Hawkins Partners, both locally based, are providing architectural and landscape architectural services, respectively.
Taylor credited Mayor John Cooper, Councilmember Nancy VanReece (in whose District 8 the property sits), the Nashville Department of Transportation and Madison business owners and residents for assisting in the development’s evolution.
“Our master plan was preceded by an active community input process, a tireless city council member and substantial civic investment in the immediate area that we could use to set the tone for what Madison Station should become,” Taylor said. “This is a very special site which we believe will serve as the heart of Madison, bringing a much needed live-work-play community to the area and Smith Gee/Hawkins did an excellent job creating a plan that champions greenways, connectivity, and open space.
“We are honored to be a part of the Madison community and are eager to play our role in the Madisonian Renaissance," he added.
VanReece told the Post that phase one will include workforce affordable housing, with subsequent phases being discussed for additional affordable residential.
"I'm so grateful to see this project focused on neighborhood priorities and quality of life," VanReece said. "Madison Station Boulevard was designed with community input and creates a place that will provide a new front door for FiftyForward, be home to a new worldwide destination, Timberhawk Hall, and the neighborhood-focused Amqui Station campus."
Read more about the history of the effort and the property here.
