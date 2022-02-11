Southwest Value Partners has submitted to Metro new images and a master development plan for its Nashville Yards unfolding downtown.
A March 3 Metro Planning Department Downtown Code Design Review Committee meeting is slated to review the plan.
The updated filing depicts advanced architectural and construction planning related to the Nashville Yards future entertainment district and music venue, and a future Class A office tower (on Parcel 3A) to be anchored by Pinnacle Financial Partners and Bass, Berry & Sims.
SWVP, the San Diego-based owner and developer of the 18-acre Nashville Yards site, and Los Angeles-based AEG (Anschutz Entertainment Group), will co-develop the site.
SWVP told the Post the renderings “reflect our original master plan refined to include our latest design progress.”
The images show three towers, within the overall footprint, of more than 40 floors each. However, SWVP said those heights are simply proposals and could be altered.
Extensive site work is currently underway and SWVP expects construction to begin on the respective parking podiums shortly.
Preliminary planning is also underway for residential offerings and another Class A office tower south of Church Street and hugging that street’s viaduct (on Parcel 3B).
“With respect to the tower to ultimately be constructed on Parcel 3B, we continue to consider building occupants, and actual building size and height,” SWVP emailed the Post.
Read more here.
