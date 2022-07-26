Three residents of the City Lights condominium building are once again suing the developer of a multi-tower project planned in Rutledge Hill.
In a lawsuit filed in Davidson County Chancery Court on Monday, residents Steven Snyder, Andrew Decker and Gregory Breetz are asking a judge to stop the Metro Planning Commission from granting “specific plan” zoning to The Congress Group for its planned Second and Peabody development. The Metro body meets Thursday.
The developer is seeking the rezoning to speed up the development process. After the Planning Commission previously granted The Congress Group height modifications for the project, the neighbors sued the developer and Metro, arguing that the process was improper. Davidson County Chancellor Anne Martin denied their request to overturn the decision, ruling that the Planning Commission had the authority to grant exceptions to height limits.
The neighbors appealed the case to the Tennessee Court of Appeals, leaving it in limbo for now.
Dean Stratouly, president and CEO of The Congress Group, said the ongoing litigation “will significantly add to the already extensive and costly delays caused by” the neighbors, thus necessitating the specific plan request.
“If approved by the Planning Commission and Metro Council, SP Zoning would accelerate Congress Group’s development schedule, facilitating the construction of significant housing inventory to meet Nashville’s growing need for urban housing units and a new urban park,” he added.
As planned, the three towers at the site will rise 36, 32 and 18 stories, respectively, and include condos, apartments and hotel rooms.
“Exceptions to the Downtown Code should not be based on a developer employing a multiple-choice approach to getting what they want,” said Snyder, one of the plaintiffs in the suit. “Changing the character of existing neighborhoods subject to the Downtown Code should not simply be a matter of seeking input from property owners within a few hundred feet of the subject property. If Nashville it to move beyond the currently established boundaries for high-rise development it should be done in an open, comprehensive planning approach rather than a closed-door, opaque process that permits an out-of-town developer to come in, negotiate with select representatives of Metro administration and receive extreme, unique variances from prevailing provisions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In