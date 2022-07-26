Congress art

Three residents of the City Lights condominium building are once again suing the developer of a multi-tower project planned in Rutledge Hill.

In a lawsuit filed in Davidson County Chancery Court on Monday, residents Steven Snyder, Andrew Decker and Gregory Breetz are asking a judge to stop the Metro Planning Commission from granting “specific plan” zoning to The Congress Group for its planned Second and Peabody development. The Metro body meets Thursday.

