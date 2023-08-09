National engineering consulting firm Bowman Consulting Group has opened a Nashville office, the publicly traded company’s first in Tennessee.

According to a release, the Germantown office is one of about 75 Bowman outposts in 24 states and the District of Columbia. Based in Reston, Va., the company is home to about 1,900 employees and provides planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting and land procurement services.

Matt

Matthew Hamby