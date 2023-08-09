National engineering consulting firm Bowman Consulting Group has opened a Nashville office, the publicly traded company’s first in Tennessee.
According to a release, the Germantown office is one of about 75 Bowman outposts in 24 states and the District of Columbia. Based in Reston, Va., the company is home to about 1,900 employees and provides planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting and land procurement services.
As part of the opening of the office, which accommodates 12 employees, Bowman Consulting has named Matthew Hamby as Nashville branch manager. A principal with the company, Hamby previously worked for more than eight years with the local office of Raleigh-based engineering and land-planning firm Kimley-Horn and Associates.
Hamby attended Brentwood Academy and holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Tennessee Tech University.
The local Bowman office is located at 205 Van Buren St. in a small commercial structure positioned about one block west of Bearded Iris Brewing Company.
“Tennessee’s dynamic and rapidly growing business landscape aligns perfectly with Bowman’s growth objectives, and we are confident that this initiative will strengthen existing relationships and foster new ones,” Gary Bowman, company chairman and CEO, said in the release. “Matthew’s industry experience and relationships will propel Bowman’s expansion initiatives by diversifying our geographic footprint and providing incremental revenue synergy opportunities.”