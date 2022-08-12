Gensler, the nation’s largest architecture firm based on average annual revenue, has opened a small office in downtown’s Frost Building at Nashville Yards.
According to a release, Kelly Cathey and Christopher Goggin will serve as co-managing directors of the office. Cathey previously worked with Nashville-based Gresham Smith.
Gensler is not disclosing either the cost to get operational or the terms of the lease with the Frost Building owner, which is affiliated with Nashville Yards master developer Southwest Value Partners.
According to architecturalrecord.com, Gensler recorded 2021 revenues of $1.32 billion. The U.S. design firm with the next-highest revenue for that year was Chicago-based Perkins + Will (about $595 million).
Home to more than 5,500 employees and founded in 1965 in San Francisco, Gensler operates 51 offices in — in addition to the United States — Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East and South America. The firms currently serves more than 3,300 clients.
The U.S. city located within the closest proximity to Nashville and with a Gensler office is Atlanta.
In Nashville, Gensler is designing three towers that would rise in Rutledge Hill for Chicago-based Centrum Realty and Development (read here). The firm has been involved with the design of Fifth + Broadway and its Assembly Food Hall, One Century Place, Essex Development’s Jefferson Street project and Kimpton Aertson Hotel in Midtown. In addition, it undertook interior design of L&C Tower space for Shelbourne Global Solutions and has worked with local law firms Bass, Berry & Sims and Bradley.
Goggin has more than 30 years of experience and has worked with clients such as American Airlines, AT&T and Shell. With Gensler for 24 years, Goggin has been involved in the design of office buildings with a collective more than 8 million square feet of space.
Cathey brings 22 years of design experience with work on civic, industrial, mixeduse, office and retail projects.
Other Gensler employees working in the local office are Emily Buchanan, Samantha Carson, Brannon Hardy, Brian Hubbard and Neil Long. Hubbard will serve as the office's design director and, like Cathey, comes to Gensler from Gresham Smith.
“Gensler has been active in Nashville for a number of years, and our growing volume of work indicated that it was the right time to launch an office here,” Cindy Simpson and Judy Pesek, co-regional managing principals for Gensler’s South Central Region, said in the release. “With Christopher and Kelly at the helm, we have a highly experienced team with extensive design knowledge ranging from mixed-use and master planning to retail, that will help foster new opportunities for the Nashville office and the region.”
My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In