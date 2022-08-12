Gensler, the nation’s largest architecture firm based on average annual revenue, has opened a small office in downtown’s Frost Building at Nashville Yards.

Kelly Cathey
Christopher Goggin

According to a release, Kelly Cathey and Christopher Goggin will serve as co-managing directors of the office. Cathey previously worked with Nashville-based Gresham Smith.

Frost Building as seen from Commerce Street

