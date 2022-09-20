Southwest Value Partners and AEG, joint venture partners and co-developers of the Nashville Yards entertainment component, announced Tuesday that Texas-based Evolution (EVO) Entertainment Group will operate a cinema-entertainment center at the future building.
According to a release, the EVO facility is slated to open in late 2024. It will offer 48,000 square feet and include a 12-screen “luxury dine-in cinema,” eight bowling lanes, a kitchen and bar, private event spaces, games and “advanced virtual reality experiences.”
A cost to get the business operational and terms of the lease with SWVP and AEG are not being disclosed. Previously, the development team announced it planned such a business but had not finalized, until now, the operator.
EVO Entertainment Nashville Yards will occupy an entire floor of the future 420,000-square-foot Class A commercial building, now under construction and to be located in the center of Nashville Yards at the T-intersection of Commerce Street and 10th Avenue North. The building will also feature office space targeting creative companies, a roughly 4,500-capacity live music venue, restaurants and bars, and retail.
A key EVO Entertainment Nashville Yards feature will be private event spaces featuring screening rooms and targeting corporate events and private parties. The kitchen and bar will service both the private event spaces and guests at a restaurant and cocktail bar to overlook the plaza in front of the music venue.
“Nashville is a world-class entertainment and hospitality destination, and we can’t wait to be a part of this community,” Mitch Roberts, EVO founder and CEO, said in the release. “I’ve kept an eye on the progress at Nashville Yards since it was first announced. And the dynamic, multi-faceted venue that Southwest Value Partners and AEG are creating is a perfect fit for EVO.”
Southwest Value Partners Managing Partner Cary Mack and Ted Tanner, AEG executive vice president, real estate development, said the future EVO facility aligns with Nashville Yards’ overall focus.
EVO Entertainment launched in 2014 and operates 19 venues in five states, entertaining more than 8 million guests annually across 164 cinema screens, 129 bowling lanes and more than 45,000 square feet of gaming and attractions space.
EVO Entertainment Nashville Yards will be the company’s first venture in Tennessee.
Gary Shanks and Miller Fitts, agents with Jones Lang LaSalle, represented EVO Entertainment in the transaction.
Nashville Yards will be the Jewel of Downtown.
