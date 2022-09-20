Southwest Value Partners and AEG, joint venture partners and co-developers of the Nashville Yards entertainment component, announced Tuesday that Texas-based Evolution (EVO) Entertainment Group will operate a cinema-entertainment center at the future building.

According to a release, the EVO facility is slated to open in late 2024. It will offer 48,000 square feet and include a 12-screen “luxury dine-in cinema,” eight bowling lanes, a kitchen and bar, private event spaces, games and “advanced virtual reality experiences.”

Rhayes
Rhayes

Nashville Yards will be the Jewel of Downtown.

