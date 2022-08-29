A West Nashville retail building located in Sylvan Heights has sold for about $2.77 million — with the new owner known for her Revv Clothing and The Nash Collection retail stores.
Accommodating soon-to-vacate mobility equipment supplier HomeLift, the building sits on a 0.34-acre site at 3901-3905 Charlotte Ave. across the street from L&L Market and near Hill Center Sylvan Heights.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner is Laci Bonner, who founded Revv Clothing in 2015 and The Nash Collection in 2018. Bonner declined comment regarding her plans for the building.
The seller was a partnership led by Lee Zoller, founder of Nashville-based Division Street Development. The partnership paid $1.7 million for the property in April 2018, according to Metro records.
Relatedly, Bonner has landed a $2.38 million loan from Pinnacle Bank.
Constructed in 1987, the one-story building offers about 6,840 square feet.
Avison Young brokers Billy Lyell (founding principal) and Melissa Liles (vice president) represented the partnership in the sale of the property.
Liz Craig, retail broker with the local office of Cushman & Wakefield, represented Bonner.
Revv Clothing operates in both Hillsboro Village and at Fifth + Broadway, and The Nash Collection operates from Fifth + Broadway in a space positioned adjacent to Revv.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In