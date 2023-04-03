A five-unit residential building nearing construction completion and called Harmony on Music Row has been listed for sale for $5,949,000.
The three-story white-bricked structure sits on 0.46 acres at 1511 16th Ave. S. As the Post reported in February 2021, Franklin-based 16th Avenue LLC paid $1 million for the then-raw land (read here). The Post was unable to determine details about the LLC, which seemingly offers four members.
Once construction is completed in June, the residential building will sit next to the former home of the nonprofit Dismas House, which now operates at 2424 Charlotte Ave.
The offering is the equivalent of $1,189,800 per unit. Marketing material notes the building offers a collective approximately 11,600 square feet, with the five three-level units ranging in size from 1,945 to 2,645 square feet.
The listing notes the units are eligible for either non-owner-occupied short-term rental or long-term rental.
The owners have enlisted Ami Kase, an affiliate broker with the Franklin office of Zeitlin Sothebys International Realty, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.