A five-unit residential building nearing construction completion and called Harmony on Music Row has been listed for sale for $5,949,000.

The three-story white-bricked structure sits on 0.46 acres at 1511 16th Ave. S. As the Post reported in February 2021, Franklin-based 16th Avenue LLC paid $1 million for the then-raw land (read here). The Post was unable to determine details about the LLC, which seemingly offers four members.

