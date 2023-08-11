A Music Row property located on 16th Avenue South about one block north of Wedgewood Avenue has sold for $2,225,000 — more than $600,000 north of the price for which it changed ownership hands about 28 months ago.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the property is a Florida LLC affiliated with Gregory Philoctete.
The seller was 1606 Music Row LLC, the sole member for which is Rod Roudi, who paid $1.6 million for the property in March 2021 and details about whom are unclear.
Philoctete is affiliated with Florida-based Five Star Marketing & Promotions Inc. and has landed a loan, valued at $8.4 million, from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Taylor Made Lending, according to a separate document. The Post was unable to determine information about either Philoctete or Five Star Marketing & Promotions.
The property’s older building (pictured) was constructed in 1930 and offers an address of 1606A 16th Ave. S., with a newer building positioned to the rear at 1606B 16th. It is unclear if either building offers a tenant.
For context, the seller in the 2021 transaction was MD Properties LLC, which bought the property for $750,000 in May 2019, according to Metro records, and later had the newer building constructed.