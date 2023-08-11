A Music Row property located on 16th Avenue South about one block north of Wedgewood Avenue has sold for $2,225,000 — more than $600,000 north of the price for which it changed ownership hands about 28 months ago.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the property is a Florida LLC affiliated with Gregory Philoctete.

1606 16th Ave. S.

