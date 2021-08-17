18th and Chet main image

Music Row mixed-use building 18th & Chet has sold for $78.5 million, with the new owner a Boston-based company that ranks among the world’s largest real estate investment managers.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the 10-story building, which has an address of 818 18th Ave. S. and opened in 2019, is AEW Capital Management. AEW has more than 400 clients with $85.6 billion in assets, according to the company website.

This seemingly is AEW’s first acquisition in Tennessee. The seller was an LLC affiliated with Spectrum|Emery Inc. The LLC paid about $4.1 million for the property in 2016, according to Metro records, and would then redevelop the site with the building. From Spectrum|Emery was born Hall Emery, with the former no longer undertaking development and the latter involved with the redevelopment of a nearby site with office building 17th & Grand (Above The Row).

Anchored by EY (Ernst & Young), 18th & Chet spans about 136,000 square feet. It is also home to a WeWork location. Nashville-based ESa was the project's architect.

The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction. AEW officials could not be reached for comment.

