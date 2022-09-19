A Music Row building located near Vanderbilt University's Peabody campus has sold for $1,525,000, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds.
The new owner of the property, located at 1507 17th Ave. S., is a general partnership that includes Kathryn McDaniel, an agent with Village Real Estate Services.
The partnership has landed a loan, valued at about $991,000, from Columbia-based First Farmers and Merchants Bank, a separate document notes.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with New York-based Johnathan Cohen, who seemingly offers a banking and real estate investment background. Cohen acquired the building, which is zoned for both commercial and residential usage, for $1,265,000 in 2017.
The property is unusual for Music Row in that it apparently offers no ownership history related to the music industry.
However, Brentwood-based real estate investor Ardavan Afrahkteh once owned the property, having paid $430,000 for it in 2012, Metro records show. Afrahkteh has proposed three high-profile projects — including in Brentwood, Midtown and Sylvan Summit — that failed to materialize, with the investor later selling the properties.
The Post was unable to determine if the seller used a broker and if the building offers a tenant(s).
My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In