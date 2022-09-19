A Music Row building located near Vanderbilt University's Peabody campus has sold for $1,525,000, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds.

The new owner of the property, located at 1507 17th Ave. S., is a general partnership that includes Kathryn McDaniel, an agent with Village Real Estate Services.

1507 17th

1507 17th Ave. S. as seen in 2019

Tags

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.