Roughly 18 months after spending $2.2 million for a Southeast Davidson County building from which he operates his music and entertainment rehearsal space and storage, Danny Nozell has paid $2.1 million for an adjacent property.
According to a Davidon County Register of Deeds document, Nozell used his Lolo Enterprises LLC for the acquisition of the 1.17-acre property, which offers an address of 1400 Gould Blvd. and is seemingly empty.
The purchase follows Nozell — whose Noz Entertainment oversees the business that manages Dolly Parton — having paid $2.2 million in December 2020 for a building from which his business operates (read here). That 1.51-acre property is located at 1415 Heil Quaker Blvd., next to the just-bought building. The properties are positioned south of the Old Hickory Boulevard exit from Interstate 24.
The seller in the most recent transaction was Aim Inc., which paid $80,000 for the property in 1995, Metro records show.
Nozell has landed a $1.68 million loan from Pinnacle Bank, a separate document notes. He could not be reached for comment, and the Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
Sullair Air Compressors at one time operated from the building and is now located nearby at 1430 Gould Blvd.
Noz Entertainment, previously known as Nove Entertainment, seemingly moved in May from 6705 Centennial Blvd. in West Nashville to the La Vergne building Nozell previously acquired. Noz had operated on Centennial since 2016, MusicRow.com reports.
Nozell also owns CTK Enterprises, the clients for which either have included or include, in addition to Parton, KC & The Sunshine Band, Kenny G, Dennis Quaid, Kenny G. and the late Michael Lee Aday (a.k.a., Meat Loaf), according to the company website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.