Murfreesboro-based development and construction company TDK Companies has closed on the sale of four apartment properties in three states for a collective $248.2 million.
According to a release, two of the properties — Vintage Tollgate in Thompson's Station and Vintage at the Avenue in Murfreesboro — are local. The other two properties are The Carolyn in Dallas and Vintage Destin in Destin, Florida. Combined, the four properties have 1,002 residential units.
The transactions come as TDK is currently developing projects in Tennessee in Goodlettsville, Knoxville and Nashville, and in Raleigh and Orlando. Those projects, offering a collective $267 million in value, will add 1,700 units to the privately held company’s portfolio.
“We have focused on locations with economies that continue to grow and are creating unique mixed-use communities in desired locations providing convenient access to shopping, greenspace, and interstates,” CEO Tim Keach said in the release. “Our upscale multifamily properties attract working professionals who want a modern, convenient, and comfortable lifestyle, while also appealing to the older demographic not looking for the hassle of home ownership. I see great opportunities for us to further expand our assets.”
Founded in Robards, Kentucky, in 1959, TDK is a three-generation company that focuses its work on markets located in the Southeast and Southwest. It has completed the development of buildings with more than 10,000 units at a valuation of approximately $1.2 billion. Kent Ayer serves as company president.
