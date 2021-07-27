An entity affiliated with Murfreesboro-based TDK Companies has paid $3.4 million for South Davidson County property on which it plans an apartment development, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The seller of the roughly five-acre property, located at 5833 Nolensville Pike near that road’s intersection with Old Hickory Boulevard, was a family trust, with its ownership dating to 1966, according to Metro records. Mixed-use development Lenox Village is located nearby.
Nashville-based Centric Architecture is listed on a document, which notes a five-floor building with 191 residential units.
TDK created Vintage Edge Owner LLC for the purchase of the unimproved land. The company uses the term “Vintage” for many of its residential projects and is also underway with multi-unit residential buildings in both Franklin and Destin, Florida.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the recent transaction.
Of note, TDK is building a mixed-use, multi-building project at 4100 William Turner Parkway in the Century Farms project in nearby Antioch (read more here). The company paid $2.9 million for the property in early March 2020.
