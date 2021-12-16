A Washington, D.C., entity has paid a collective approximately $8.02 million for 14 for-rent homes located in Charlotte Park, according to a Davidson County Register of Deed document.
SFR XII Nashville Owner 1 LP now owns the West Nashville properties, which have a key address of 647 Vernon Ave. and are part of what is called 647 Residences
The purchase comes after the same limited partnership — details about which the Post has been unable to determine — paid a collective $48.05 million for approximately 80 homes located in both The Nations and within 647 Residences (read here).
The seller in both deals was Nashville-based real estate development and investment company Elmington Capital Group.
The Nations homes (called 49TN Residences) offer a main address of 1200 49th Ave. N.
The local and Houston offices of Chicago-based JLL brokered the September deal for ECG, according to sources who asked to go unnamed. The Post was unable to determine if either ECG or the buyer had a broker for the recent transaction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.