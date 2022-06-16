A Minnesota-based apartment developer proposing a 192-room hotel and a 566-unit mixed-use building for Midtown has submitted more details on the project for Metro approval.
Roers Companies declined to comment.
In filings, two separate owners of parcels on Church Street and 15th Avenue North signed off on the proposal, with the developer set to acquire the properties. The hotel would be located at 1414 Church St. and the multi-family mixed-use project would rise at 210-220 15th Ave. N. The mixed-use property would also include nearly 13,000 square feet of retail space, according to filings. The hotel building would sit adjacent to the Church Street structure home to Deja Vu Showgirls.
The buildings could rise 30 stories, requiring Metro sign-off for height exceptions and yielding the tallest building on Church Street in Midtown.
The local offices of STG Design, Kimley-Horn and Barge Design Solutions contributed to the plans.
As the Post reported in May, the owners of one segment of the property — with addresses of 1414 Church St. and 210-212 15th Ave. N. — are a California couple related to Steve Horrell, principal broker with Nashville-based commercial real estate firm Horrell Company.
William Shaar owns the other component of the site, with an address of 216-218-220 15th Ave. N.
