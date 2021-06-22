A quirky modernist building located in East Nashville has sold for $1.02 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The address of the 0.26-acre property is 1222 Gallatin Ave., with the Post unable to determine if the building has a tenant. Its new owner is an LLC seemingly affiliated with local investment advisor Marian Andreescu.
The sellers were a Hendersonville-based couple who paid $120,000 for the property in December 2003, according to Metro records. Of note, the records list the two-story building as offering 4,750 square feet and being in poor condition. It is describe as an apartment structure that opened in 1969.
The property is located across Gallatin Avenue from The Wash, a soon-to-open food-and-beverage business that involves the adaptive reuse of a former carwash structure (read more here).
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.