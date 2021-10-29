A rendering has been released and other details are emerging for a mixed-use building offering hotel and retail space planned for Germantown.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the six-story building would sit at 1301 Second Ave. N. at that street’s intersection with Monroe Street.
The owner of the 0.38-acre property, located two blocks north of Jefferson Street and accommodating a warehouse, is Germantown Hospitality LLC, which offers a Clarksville address. The LLC, members of which could not be reached for comment, has experience in the hotel industry, according to multiple sources who asked to go unnamed (read more here).
The document notes Germantown-based Smith Gee Studio is the architect.
A rezoning to specific plan will be requested, with a Dec. 9 Metro Planning Commission date scheduled.
The property is located next to the building accommodating Urban Roots Market, which offers CBD products and natural/organic grocery items. Also nearby are apartment building LC Germantown and the 14-acre ex-Neuhoff site on which Atlanta-based New City Properties is underway with a major mixed-use development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.